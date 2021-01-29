Why Buhari Won’t Hand Over To Tinubu In 2023 – Sule Lamido

A former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will not hand over power to a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, because the political romance between the two is over.

Lamido added that Buhari was used by the southwesterners to take power from the ruling party in 2015 and the “mutual arrangement” is concluded.

According to Vanguard, the former governor stated this in Kano State, while receiving 27 newly elected Local Government Chapter Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party in Jigawa at his office on Thursday.

Lamido, however, reaffirmed his stance that Buhari would not hand over power to Tinubu in 2023.

He alleged that the romance that existed between the President and the APC National Leader had been concluded.

The former governor said, “Buhari used Tinubu to become Nigeria’s president. Likewise, Tinubu used Buhari to fulfill his political desire. So, it is a mutual interest that has been fulfilled. So, the agenda has been concluded.

“The southerners used Buhari to attain their political goals. Those goals are political and economic goals, such as appointments and infrastructure, which is now happening there.

“They just used Buhari because he was the main attraction and appeal in the country. That is why they used him to lead the coalition because in the legacy party, no material except Buhari. He was the only material that could be sold easily in the country from the legacy parties, that is what happened.

“So, it is now over. It was a mutual arrangement and all desires have been fulfilled by both parties.”

Lamido lamented that the Fulani are being persecuted in the country, especially the South-West region, because they are Buhari’s tribe.