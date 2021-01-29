Why Buhari Won’t Hand Over To Tinubu In 2023 – Sule Lamido

Tinubu used Buhari to fulfill his political desire. So, it is a mutual interest that has been fulfilled. So, the agenda has been concluded.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 29, 2021

A former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will not hand over power to a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, because the political romance between the two is over.

Lamido added that Buhari was used by the southwesterners to take power from the ruling party in 2015 and the “mutual arrangement” is concluded.

According to Vanguard, the former governor stated this in Kano State, while receiving 27 newly elected Local Government Chapter Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party in Jigawa at his office on Thursday.

Lamido, however, reaffirmed his stance that Buhari would not hand over power to Tinubu in 2023.

He alleged that the romance that existed between the President and the APC National Leader had been concluded. 

The former governor said, “Buhari used Tinubu to become Nigeria’s president. Likewise, Tinubu used Buhari to fulfill his political desire. So, it is a mutual interest that has been fulfilled. So, the agenda has been concluded. 

“The southerners used Buhari to attain their political goals. Those goals are political and economic goals, such as appointments and infrastructure, which is now happening there. 

“They just used Buhari because he was the main attraction and appeal in the country. That is why they used him to lead the coalition because in the legacy party, no material except Buhari. He was the only material that could be sold easily in the country from the legacy parties, that is what happened. 

“So, it is now over. It was a mutual arrangement and all desires have been fulfilled by both parties.”

Lamido lamented that the Fulani are being persecuted in the country, especially the South-West region, because they are Buhari’s tribe.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Sule Lamido Blasts Tinubu, Fashola, Says Fulani Persecuted In South-West
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Writes Senate To Seek Confirmation Of New Service Chiefs
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Transport Workers Fault El-Rufai Over Demolition Of Motor Parks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawmakers Scamper For Safety As Fight Breaks Out At House of Reps PIB Public Hearing
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Signs Bill Making Use Of Face Masks In Public Compulsory
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I’d Ordered Seriki Fulani to Leave Igangan Even Before Sunday Igboho Came – Ibarapa Monarch
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military I Was Nearly Retired By Obasanjo As Major —Buratai
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Sule Lamido Blasts Tinubu, Fashola, Says Fulani Persecuted In South-West
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram More Victims Kidnapped By Boko Haram, Including Chibok Girls Escape From Captivity
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Military Buratai Reduced Army To Hausa-Fulani Caucus, 142 Northerners Out Of 210 Promoted – Intersociety
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Ghana Nigerian Armed Robbery Kingpin Killed In Capture Operation By Ghana Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME My Family Now Lives In Ilorin Temporarily After Leaving Oyo, Seriki Fulani Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Igboho: NBC Warns TV, Radio Stations Against Reporting Fulani Herdsmen Quit Notices
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME 30 Hoodlums Attack Oyo Police Station, Free Two suspects
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CyberCrime Two Brothers, Six Others Arrested For Internet Fraud in Osogbo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME 65-year-old Man Commits Suicide After Killing Wife, Son In Anambra
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Agriculture Ban Open Grazing In South-East Within 14 Days Or ESN Will, Nnamdi Kanu Warns Igbo Governors
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Writes Senate To Seek Confirmation Of New Service Chiefs
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad