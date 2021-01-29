Zamfara Governor Receives Seven ‘Repentant’ Bandits In Government House, Vows To Continue Dialogue With Gunmen

Governor Matawalle promised to continue with the peace process in the state, employing the carrot and stick approach towards a successful end to the menace in the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 29, 2021

Seven ‘repentant’ bandits who claim to have had a change of heart in Zamfara State have pledged not to engage in any form of criminality anymore.

Zailani Bappa, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to Governor Bello Matawalle, disclosed in a statement that the repentant bandits publicly surrendered 14 dangerous weapons, the smallest among them being the popular AK 47 to Matawalle at the Government House on Thursday.

Quoting the state Commissioner for Security Affairs, Abubakar Dauran, who presented them to the governor, Zappa added that the repentant bandits said they willingly took the decision and would accept to be re-integrated into society.

Accepting their resolve as they took oath with the Holy Quran, Matawalle promised to continue with the peace process in the state by employing the carrot and stick approach.

The statement read, “Seven hardened bandits in Zamfara State have softened and repented as they surrendered their weapons to embrace the peace accord instituted by Governor Bello Mohammed’s administration to end the decade old banditry in the state.

“The repentant bandits surrendered 14 dangerous weapons, the smallest among them being the popular AK 47. They publicly surrendered the weapons to Governor Bello Mohammed at the Government House today.

“The state Commissioner for Security Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran who presented them to Governor Matawalle said they willingly took the decision to accept the peace offer by the governor and will accept to be re-integrated into the society.

“Governor Matawalle accepted their resolve as they took oath with the Holy Quran not to either go back to their past ways or become informants for their former colleagues who have yet to key into the peace process.

“Governor Matawalle promised to continue with the peace process in the state, employing the carrot and stick approach towards a successful end to the menace in the state.

“The repentant bandits were received in the presence of some traditional rulers in the state and a number of Islamic clerics who took turns to give them words of advice as their weapons were handed over to the state police command.”

Zamfara, like other North-West states, has in the last 10 years faced devastating attacks from armed bandits.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' banditry groups by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram More Victims Kidnapped By Boko Haram, Including Chibok Girls Escape From Captivity
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Igboho: NBC Warns TV, Radio Stations Against Reporting Fulani Herdsmen Quit Notices
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Agriculture Ban Open Grazing In South-East Within 14 Days Or ESN Will, Nnamdi Kanu Warns Igbo Governors
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Igboho Had No Right To Issue Vacation Order To Fulani Herdsmen, Affected Persons Should Sue – Falana
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity EXCLUSIVE: Herdsmen Attack AAUA Students Returning From Burial In Ondo, Kidnap Two Travellers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Four In Fresh Attacks On Kaduna Communities
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military I Was Nearly Retired By Obasanjo As Major —Buratai
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Military Buratai Reduced Army To Hausa-Fulani Caucus, 142 Northerners Out Of 210 Promoted – Intersociety
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Sule Lamido Blasts Tinubu, Fashola, Says Fulani Persecuted In South-West
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram More Victims Kidnapped By Boko Haram, Including Chibok Girls Escape From Captivity
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Ghana Nigerian Armed Robbery Kingpin Killed In Capture Operation By Ghana Police
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME My Family Now Lives In Ilorin Temporarily After Leaving Oyo, Seriki Fulani Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME 65-year-old Man Commits Suicide After Killing Wife, Son In Anambra
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CyberCrime Two Brothers, Six Others Arrested For Internet Fraud in Osogbo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME 30 Hoodlums Attack Oyo Police Station, Free Two suspects
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Despite Prohibition, Fulani Herdsmen Seen On Thursday Grazing Openly With Their Cows In Ondo Community, Odigbo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Igboho: NBC Warns TV, Radio Stations Against Reporting Fulani Herdsmen Quit Notices
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Sack Policemen Who Impregnated Women Out Of Wedlock, Okei-Odumakin Tells IGP
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad