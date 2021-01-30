Abuja Journalist Goes Into Hiding After Death of Sources Linked To Him

An Abuja-based investigative journalist, Ibanga Isine, has been reportedly forced to go into hiding following death threats to his life over a series of his reports on conflicts in Southern Kaduna.

Some of his friends on Friday took to their Twitter page to express fears and concerns for the journalist who was said to have received death threats from unknown persons.

Ibanga Isine

SaharaReporters also gathered that many of the sources linked to him while writing the reports were said to have died in controversial circumstances, a situation that compelled him to go into hiding for safety.

A tweet by @IFEX read, "Investigative journalist @Ibykul goes into hiding, following the death of a number of sources linked to his series on inter-communal conflict in Nigeria's Kaduna State."

Another tweet by @Jakes247 read, "I'm deeply worried for my friend @Ibykul - one of Africa's finest investigative journalists who has been forced into hiding following death threats and deaths of key sources in his investigative reports on ethnic/religious violence in #kaduna, Nigeria.

@KufreCarter said, "@Ibykul has repeatedly fled the country following his report on the massacre in Southern Kaduna and the death of multiple sources to the story. This hounding must stop."

Isine, in a distressed tweet before going into hiding, said he was not a criminal and had not broken any law. He called on Nigerians to tweet and share his post until he was free.

His tweet reads, "Please tweet and share until I am free. I am Ibanga Isine. I am a journalist. I am not a criminal. I have not broken any law. Help."