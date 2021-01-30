Another Chibok Girl Escapes From Abductors, Calls Father

The father of the latest escapee lives in a village some 50 kilometres away from Chibok.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 30, 2021

A parent of one of the abducted Chibok girls has confirmed that his daughter, identified as Halima, has escaped from her captors.

Chairman of the Abducted Chibok girls' group, Ali Nkeki, confirmed this to Channels Television on Friday.

Nkeki said Halima’s father personally confirmed that he spoke with his daughter on the phone and she told him she was with the military in Maiduguri.

Nkeki said they had not been officially contacted nor do they have details of circumstances surrounding Halima’s escape.

“I am currently on my way to meet Halima’s father to discuss with him and understand what exactly is going on. For now, we don’t know much,” Nkeki told Channels Television.

Attempts to reach the Media coordinator of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Ado Isa, proved futile as his phone line was switched off.

Channels Television gathered from other sources that several other girls also escaped from their captors, but only one of them is from Chibok.

A total of 276 schoolgirls were abducted from their hostel in 2014 by a group of gunmen, sparking international outrage.

Fifty-seven of them escaped, the government was able to negotiate some others' rescue, while 102 are still in captivity.

