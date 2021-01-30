Five Killed, Houses Burnt As Hoodlums Clash With Amotekun In Ibadan

On Thursday night, over 200 houses were razed while hoodlums killed a young man in the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 30, 2021

Five youths who were keeping vigil in the Labiran area of Ibadan were shot dead during a clash between the operatives of the Oyo State Security network, codenamed Amotekun, and hoodlums on Friday evening, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Labiran has been troubled by some hoodlums in the last few days, necessitating youths to keep vigil to avert robbery.

One of the youths in the area, who simply identified himself as Wale, said following the burning and looting of properties in the area, elders in the community invited youth to stay awake to avert a recurrence.

"It is true; they killed four of our friends. Their families have taken them for burial this morning. Our fathers invited us to keep vigil. When we heard that those miscreants were coming, one of our brothers invited the operatives of Amotekun to help us.

"On arrival, they started shooting sporadically while hoodlums were also shooting. As a result, Monsuru, Ridwan and two other people were killed.

"They have taken their corpses for burial. Those hoodlums later came back to our area around 5 am. As we speak, they are burning houses again. Smoke is everywhere. Many have fled our area now. We need help," he said.

SaharaReporters, New York

