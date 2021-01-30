Herdsmen: Anxiety In Igangan Over Fear Of Reprisal

The community was eagerly awaiting the deployment of the 200 Amotekun operatives promised by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to check insecurity further.

by Sanyaolu Juwon And Manthan Pathak Jan 30, 2021

The Igangan community inhabitants in Oyo State are currently living in fear of possible reprisal attack by killer herders in reaction to their recent eviction from parts of the state following the ultimatum given to them by a Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Sunday Igboho.

Barring the security arrangements being put in place by the state government, the community leaders, comprising the Asigangan of Igangan, Oba Adewuyi Olaoye; the Asigangan-in-Council, community leaders and youth groups, indicated that precautionary measures were in place to forestall possible attack by the herders.

Oba Olaoye, in an interview with The PUNCH, confirmed that traditional Oro rites had been made to appease the gods of the land for protection and a dusk-to-dawn curfew has been imposed on Igangan community as part of efforts to ensure security.

The monarch, who said the community had, for long, been under the siege of killer herders, called for an investigation into the alleged atrocities and criminal acts levelled against the Seriki Fulani, Abdulkadri Saliu.

He said, “In Igangan, a 5am to 9 pm curfew has been put in place to monitor the movement of people to secure the lives and property of the people.

“It was the joint decision of the monarch, the chiefs, the council of elders and associations in Igangan. The Operation Burst has been deployed to resume patrol including the local vigilante group.

“Fulanis are still in our midst as we speak. They are still at Ile Bamogba in Igangan. They live peacefully and are going about their daily activities without any threat.

“We continue to live in peace with Fulani people in Igangan. Those ones have stayed with us for many years. Igangan and the entire Ibarapa are rising against the crime lord. We are talking of somebody who has turned crime into business, who made millions on kidnappings, regardless of the lives been lost in the process."
 

