How I Conspired With Fulani Herdsman To Abduct, Kill My Two Nephews—UniOsun Student

Muyideen, who was paraded alongside Memudu by the Osun State Police Command on Friday, said the victims were children of his elder brother.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 30, 2021

A 21-year-old undergraduate of the Osun State University, Usman Muyideen, has narrated how he kidnapped and killed two underage children with the help of a Fulani herdsman identified as Memudu.

Muyideen, who was paraded alongside Memudu by the Osun State Police Command on Friday, said the victims were children of his elder brother.

The 200 level student of Public Administration accused the herdsman of talking him into abducting them.

SaharaReporters gathered that the two children, Thompson Onibokun (13) and Samson Onibokun (12,) were kidnapped on January 26, 2021, on a football field around Iludun area, Osogbo.

"The herdsman talked me into kidnapping them. He is my friend. We have lived together since childhood," Muyideen said.

"When we got to the field where Thompson and Samson were, I told them to follow me and they did because I am the younger brother of their daddy. We didn't know that they would die.

"The police tracked the phones we used in contacting the parents and we were arrested."

Also confessing to the crime, Memudu said, "I am a Fulani herdsman. I abducted two children with the help of Muyideen, who is their family member. We went to the football field where the children played and abducted them.

"We took them on a commercial bike to a forest where my cattle do feed around Coker area, Osogbo. I know the terrain very well. We were in the forest for four days, giving the children bread and soft drink.

"We contacted the parents and demanded N25 million ransom. I wanted to use the ransom to start a business. We gave them six days to provide the ransom but, unfortunately, the two children died on the fourth day after the rope we used to tie them to a tree strangulated them.

"When those children died, we did not contact the parents again. We left the corpses there and they discovered the bodies four days after."

The state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, said the two children's bodies had been recovered and deposited at University Teaching Hospital morgue, Osogbo for autopsy.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME House Of Representatives Member, Salame Kills Suspected Armed Robber
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME All My Kidnappers Spoke Fluent Yoruba—Ekiti Oil Magnate, Akinbami
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME 27-year Old Civil Servant Kills Friend Over iPhone In Adamawa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Ogun School Bus Driver Rapes Four-Year-Old Pupil After Dropping Others Off
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Wife Of Man, Umoh illegally Detained For Criticising Akwa Ibom Government Cries Out, Seeks Release Of Husband
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Seven Out Of Every Ten Kidnappers Arrested Are Fulani— Sultan of Sokoto
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME House Of Representatives Member, Salame Kills Suspected Armed Robber
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics How Obasanjo Truncated Tinubu's Ambition To Become Buhari's VP – Oyinlola
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Another Chibok Girl Escapes From Abductors, Calls Father
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME All My Kidnappers Spoke Fluent Yoruba—Ekiti Oil Magnate, Akinbami
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Five Killed, Houses Burnt As Hoodlums Clash With Amotekun In Ibadan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Journalism Abuja Journalist Goes Into Hiding After Death of Sources Linked To Him
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News 300 Level University Student Dies In Her Sleep Ahead Of Her Birthday, Wedding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News My Dad Deflowered Me On Kitchen Floor, Planned To Defile My Sister Too – Girl Cries Out
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
South Africa Nigerian Businessman Attacked In South Africa Offers Reward For Capture Of Assailants
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen: Makinde, Akeredolu Have No Business Going To Abuja To Beg Buhari—Falana
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Sack All Your Ministers, National Security Adviser, SGF To Curb Corruption, Insecurity, APC Chieftain Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad