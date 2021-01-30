How I Conspired With Fulani Herdsman To Abduct, Kill My Two Nephews—UniOsun Student

A 21-year-old undergraduate of the Osun State University, Usman Muyideen, has narrated how he kidnapped and killed two underage children with the help of a Fulani herdsman identified as Memudu.



Muyideen, who was paraded alongside Memudu by the Osun State Police Command on Friday, said the victims were children of his elder brother.

The 200 level student of Public Administration accused the herdsman of talking him into abducting them.



SaharaReporters gathered that the two children, Thompson Onibokun (13) and Samson Onibokun (12,) were kidnapped on January 26, 2021, on a football field around Iludun area, Osogbo.



"The herdsman talked me into kidnapping them. He is my friend. We have lived together since childhood," Muyideen said.



"When we got to the field where Thompson and Samson were, I told them to follow me and they did because I am the younger brother of their daddy. We didn't know that they would die.



"The police tracked the phones we used in contacting the parents and we were arrested."



Also confessing to the crime, Memudu said, "I am a Fulani herdsman. I abducted two children with the help of Muyideen, who is their family member. We went to the football field where the children played and abducted them.



"We took them on a commercial bike to a forest where my cattle do feed around Coker area, Osogbo. I know the terrain very well. We were in the forest for four days, giving the children bread and soft drink.



"We contacted the parents and demanded N25 million ransom. I wanted to use the ransom to start a business. We gave them six days to provide the ransom but, unfortunately, the two children died on the fourth day after the rope we used to tie them to a tree strangulated them.



"When those children died, we did not contact the parents again. We left the corpses there and they discovered the bodies four days after."



The state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, said the two children's bodies had been recovered and deposited at University Teaching Hospital morgue, Osogbo for autopsy.

