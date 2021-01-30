Nigerian Businessman Attacked In South Africa Offers Reward For Capture Of Assailants

He said the criminals fired several shots through the kitchen door, one of which tore through his left leg.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 30, 2021

A Nigerian businessman in South Africa, Mr Tonye Irims, has offered a reward of 10,000 rands (N250,000) for information leading to the capture of criminals that perpetrated a near-fatal attack on him at his farm in South Africa.

According to TheNewsMatric, the incident occurred somewhere between 23:30hrs and 00:00hrs midnight on January 6, 2021, at his farm in Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng province, South Africa.

He said the three attackers, one of them carrying a loaded firearm and wearing ski masks, slipped unnoticed into the farm after breaking the security gate and entered the premises to find him and his staff awake.

He said the criminals fired several shots through the kitchen door, one of which tore through his left leg and left him bleeding.

On gaining entry, one of the attackers smashed a vase on his head and ordered him to lie down but he refused to comply.

"Unfortunately for them, they did not get the chance to carry out their devious plan as I refused to comply with their instructions to lie on the floor, which they yelled out to us in the local language. Fortunately, I didn't understand the command of "la-la" which I understood after the incident to mean lie down," he said.

Giving further details, he said, "Because I could not understand what they were saying and proceeded to advance towards them, they slammed a flower vase on my head and moments after, they proceeded out of the kitchen into the yard to what I assume to decide to shoot so they can get valuables from the house.

"Once they stepped out the house to restrategise, I quickly hauled my fridge behind the broken kitchen door to keep them out and slid the dining table to add leverage to the refrigerator against the broken door while yelling for help. They started firing rounds and breaking the kitchen windows in frustration. One of the bullets tore my left foot. The yelling and gunshots got our security guard's attention on the other end of the farm; he hurriedly came to the scene, which caused the gunmen to flee.

"Neighboring farmers were first on the scene. The police and detectives arrived on the scene like an hour after."

Irims, the CEO of WiSolar, an energy solutions company, said he had offered R10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the men. Such information can be shared with Detective Gama at the Bronkhorstspruit detective unit.

He said he was still recovering from his wounds.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

South Africa Nigeria Demands AU Action Over Renewed South Africa Xenophobia
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
South Africa South African Police Kill 27 Year Old Nigerian Man
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Odinkalu Calls For Review Of CCTV Footage Of Nigerian Strangled In South Africa
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians In South Africa Protest, Demand Sowore's Release
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Opinion South Africans Vs Nigerians: Nigerians React, Want Buhari To Take Action On Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Business Xenophobia: Shoprite, MTN Close Outlets In Lagos Over Fear Of Attack
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Seven Out Of Every Ten Kidnappers Arrested Are Fulani— Sultan of Sokoto
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME House Of Representatives Member, Salame Kills Suspected Armed Robber
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics How Obasanjo Truncated Tinubu's Ambition To Become Buhari's VP – Oyinlola
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Another Chibok Girl Escapes From Abductors, Calls Father
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News 300 Level University Student Dies In Her Sleep Ahead Of Her Birthday, Wedding
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Five Killed, Houses Burnt As Hoodlums Clash With Amotekun In Ibadan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Journalism Abuja Journalist Goes Into Hiding After Death of Sources Linked To Him
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News My Dad Deflowered Me On Kitchen Floor, Planned To Defile My Sister Too – Girl Cries Out
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen: Makinde, Akeredolu Have No Business Going To Abuja To Beg Buhari—Falana
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Sack All Your Ministers, National Security Adviser, SGF To Curb Corruption, Insecurity, APC Chieftain Tells Buhari
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal Femi Falana To Police: You Can’t Arrest Igboho And Leave Others Who Issued Quit Notices
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Conspired With Fulani Herdsman To Abduct, Kill My Two Nephews—UniOsun Student
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad