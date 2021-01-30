Nigerian Man, Others Arrested For Possession Of Drugs In India

Two men, including a Nigerian national, have been detained in Rasayani in Maharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly possessing drugs worth over Rs one lakh, police said on Friday.

The duo was nabbed on Thursday. Mephedrone and ganja collectively worth Rs 1.11 lakh were seized from them, the police said.

Indian police

Raigad Superintendent of Police, Ashok Dudhe, said the accused had been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police said the accused could be linked to an international drug syndicate.