Why Nigerian Army Frequently Kills Civilians In South—Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu claimed that the British government empowered the Fulani against the country by allowing the Arabic inscription in the Nigerian Army emblem.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 30, 2021

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said that the Nigerian Army kills defenceless civilians from the Middle Belt and Southern Nigeria to further populate Fulanis in the country.

Kanu described the Nigerian army as a "Fulani ethnic militia" assigned to assist the bandits and terrorists in perpetrating evil across the nation.

The IPOB leader said this in a statement by the group's media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful.

"HQ Nigerian Army is nothing but a Fulani ethnic militia structured and tasked to aid Fulani bandits and terrorists from across the Sahel to subdue and conquer Nigeria's indigenous populations the same way Uthman Dan Fodio, that lying demon from Senegal, deceptively and successfully conquered and completely emasculated the now impoverished Hausa race," Kanu said.

Kanu claimed that the British government empowered the Fulani against the country by allowing the Arabic inscription in the Nigerian Army emblem.

The statement partly read, "Look very carefully at the Nigerian Army logo. The same Arabic-Islamic inscription that adorned the war standard (banner) of Uthman Dan Fodio was what British colonialists adopted as the motto of a supposedly secular national army. British-Fulani satanic alliance to render all indigenous peoples in Nigeria as useless as they did to the Hausa did not start today.

"The Arabic text on the Nigerian Army logo is, "NASRUNMINALLAH" which means "VICTORY COMES FROM GOD ALONE". The motto was that of the great jihadist, Uthman Dan Fodio, Head of the Sokoto Caliphate inscribed by the British under Lord Lugard."

"Now you know why the Islamic Nigerian Army specialise in killing unarmed civilians in the South. It has always been part of their broader game plan: to reduce non-Fulani populations in the Middle Belt and South whilst opening the north's borders to rapists, kidnappers, murderers and bandits from across the Sahel.

"How many times have you heard the army opened fire on Fulani civilians in Sokoto or other parts of Arewa core north the way they frequently do in the East, Middle Belt and Western parts of Nigeria? Think, for goodness sake, think!

"Remember how Fulani youths repeatedly mobbed and tried to assassinate President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015. His campaign posters were destroyed and set ablaze. Not a single shot was fired, but common Buratai had his way blocked by Shiite protesters made up of Hausa, Gwari and Nupe youths in Kaduna, and he ordered the army to open fire. 

"At the end of this civilian killing spree, over a thousand people lay dead. Today, Buratai is walking about freely because he is Fulani enjoying the protection of the United Kingdom Government, the real owners of Nigeria and Nigerians."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Imo Clash: Nnamdi Kanu Orders ESN Operatives To Cease Fire, Return To Forests
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Established Media Center In Borno State
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military Buratai Reduced Army To Hausa-Fulani Caucus, 142 Northerners Out Of 210 Promoted – Intersociety
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Nigerian Army Commander
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Military Breaking News: Suicide Bombers Hit Military Vehicle in Maiduguri
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Chibok Girls In The "Bermuda Triangle": Weakness And Culpability Of The Nigerian Military
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Seven Out Of Every Ten Kidnappers Arrested Are Fulani— Sultan of Sokoto
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME House Of Representatives Member, Salame Kills Suspected Armed Robber
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics How Obasanjo Truncated Tinubu's Ambition To Become Buhari's VP – Oyinlola
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Another Chibok Girl Escapes From Abductors, Calls Father
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME All My Kidnappers Spoke Fluent Yoruba—Ekiti Oil Magnate, Akinbami
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Five Killed, Houses Burnt As Hoodlums Clash With Amotekun In Ibadan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Journalism Abuja Journalist Goes Into Hiding After Death of Sources Linked To Him
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Conspired With Fulani Herdsman To Abduct, Kill My Two Nephews—UniOsun Student
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News 300 Level University Student Dies In Her Sleep Ahead Of Her Birthday, Wedding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News My Dad Deflowered Me On Kitchen Floor, Planned To Defile My Sister Too – Girl Cries Out
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
South Africa Nigerian Businessman Attacked In South Africa Offers Reward For Capture Of Assailants
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen: Makinde, Akeredolu Have No Business Going To Abuja To Beg Buhari—Falana
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad