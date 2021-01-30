Why Nigerian Army Frequently Kills Civilians In South—Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said that the Nigerian Army kills defenceless civilians from the Middle Belt and Southern Nigeria to further populate Fulanis in the country.

Kanu described the Nigerian army as a "Fulani ethnic militia" assigned to assist the bandits and terrorists in perpetrating evil across the nation.

The IPOB leader said this in a statement by the group's media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful.

"HQ Nigerian Army is nothing but a Fulani ethnic militia structured and tasked to aid Fulani bandits and terrorists from across the Sahel to subdue and conquer Nigeria's indigenous populations the same way Uthman Dan Fodio, that lying demon from Senegal, deceptively and successfully conquered and completely emasculated the now impoverished Hausa race," Kanu said.

Kanu claimed that the British government empowered the Fulani against the country by allowing the Arabic inscription in the Nigerian Army emblem.

The statement partly read, "Look very carefully at the Nigerian Army logo. The same Arabic-Islamic inscription that adorned the war standard (banner) of Uthman Dan Fodio was what British colonialists adopted as the motto of a supposedly secular national army. British-Fulani satanic alliance to render all indigenous peoples in Nigeria as useless as they did to the Hausa did not start today.

"The Arabic text on the Nigerian Army logo is, "NASRUNMINALLAH" which means "VICTORY COMES FROM GOD ALONE". The motto was that of the great jihadist, Uthman Dan Fodio, Head of the Sokoto Caliphate inscribed by the British under Lord Lugard."

"Now you know why the Islamic Nigerian Army specialise in killing unarmed civilians in the South. It has always been part of their broader game plan: to reduce non-Fulani populations in the Middle Belt and South whilst opening the north's borders to rapists, kidnappers, murderers and bandits from across the Sahel.

"How many times have you heard the army opened fire on Fulani civilians in Sokoto or other parts of Arewa core north the way they frequently do in the East, Middle Belt and Western parts of Nigeria? Think, for goodness sake, think!

"Remember how Fulani youths repeatedly mobbed and tried to assassinate President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015. His campaign posters were destroyed and set ablaze. Not a single shot was fired, but common Buratai had his way blocked by Shiite protesters made up of Hausa, Gwari and Nupe youths in Kaduna, and he ordered the army to open fire.

"At the end of this civilian killing spree, over a thousand people lay dead. Today, Buratai is walking about freely because he is Fulani enjoying the protection of the United Kingdom Government, the real owners of Nigeria and Nigerians."