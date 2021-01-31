40% Of Nigerian Lawmakers, Over 12 Governors Are Gays, Nigerian Actor, Uche Maduagwu Alleges

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has alleged that 40 percent of the current lawmakers and over 12 state governors are homosexuals but are in the closet.

Maduagwu, who recently disclosed that he is gay, also called on the US President, Joe Biden, to place sanctions on the Nigerian government over the 2014 anti-gay law.

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu.

The law was signed by ex-president Goodluck Jonathan and it prohibits all forms of gay relationships in Nigeria. The law also states that a 14-year jail term awaits anyone caught in an act of homosexuality.

However, Maduagwu, known for attacking other actors and important personalities via his Instagram page asked the new US President to sanction the Nigerian government over the law.

He said, “Dear President Joe Biden. I am proudly gay, and I beg you to place sanctions on Nigerian government for its inhuman laws against law-abiding homosexuals.

“This same government pampers wicked Fulani herdsmen who kidnap and cause trouble in the southern part of Nigeria.

“We are tired and scared despite the fact that more than 40 percent of current legislatures and over twelve governors are homosexuals in naija (Nigeria); why the hypocrisy?”