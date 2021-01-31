Allegation Of Smear Campaign Against Buhari Is Sign Of Failure, Incompetence —PDP

If the Buhari-led APC administration had done well, would the APC be going about orchestrating a membership revalidation and begging people to award it fictitious pass marks?

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 31, 2021

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again described the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as a failure, while dismissing the presidency's recent claim that there was a smear campaign against the president. 

According to the PDP, the presidency is only "being haunted by the shadows of its own failures".

A statement signed by the party's spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, read: “It is clear that the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration is plagued by all-round failure in governance. If indeed it has any record of success in any sector, Mr. President would not be begging Nigerians, even in his home state, Katsina, and among his party members, to award him a pass mark.

“It is, however, absurd that President Buhari is still pleading for an undeserved pass mark when his administration has plunged our nation into the worst economic crisis, wrecked our productive sectors, borrowed from all corners of the world, stagnated our infrastructure, elevated corruption, allowed APC leaders to loot and stash away over N15trillion from our national coffers while leaving bandits, terrorists, kidnappers to continue to ravage our nation.

“If the Buhari-led APC administration had done well, would the APC be going about orchestrating a membership revalidation and begging people to award it fictitious pass marks? President Buhari’s approval rating has fallen so low that even members of his party, the APC, have abandoned him to seek direction and leadership elsewhere.

“The situation is so bad that barely two years into his four years and final tenure, leaders of his party, the APC, are already searching frantically for his replacement with some of them already commencing campaign activities.

“It is rather appalling that instead of facing reality, the Buhari Presidency is threatening Nigerians and overheating the polity will allegations of plots to wage a ‘smear campaign’ against President Buhari in unnamed online newspapers.

"Such allegation is only symptomatic of a failed administration that is looking for who to blame for its woes. This is more so as any fair appraisal of the Buhari-led APC will only present a litany of failures and woes

“We however hope that this allegation is not a ploy for a renewed clampdown on the media and dissenting voices, particularly those now arising among well-meaning APC leaders, who are completely disenchanted by the incompetence and corruption inherent in their party and its administration.

"In any case, President Buhari and his APC should know that Nigerians have moved on and cannot be swayed again by false performance claims and unfounded propaganda.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Makinde's N65m Car Gifts For Adedibu's Widow, N45m For Taye Currency, Others Cause Controversy In PDP
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Global Anti-corruption Groups Ask Buhari To Release Panel Report On Magu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Some APC Leaders Were Part Of Struggle For Restructuring, Resource Control — PGF DG
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Sack All Your Ministers, National Security Adviser, SGF To Curb Corruption, Insecurity, APC Chieftain Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics How Obasanjo Truncated Tinubu's Ambition To Become Buhari's VP – Oyinlola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zamfara Ex-Council Boss Who Confirmed Governor Gave Vehicles To Bandits Goes Into Hiding Over Threats To Life
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Seven Out Of Every Ten Kidnappers Arrested Are Fulani— Sultan of Sokoto
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Farmers Flee As Herdsmen Attack Igangan Again
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Sex 40% Of Nigerian Lawmakers, Over 12 Governors Are Gays, Nigerian Actor, Uche Maduagwu Alleges
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME All My Kidnappers Spoke Fluent Yoruba—Ekiti Oil Magnate, Akinbami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Flee As IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Invades Fulani Camp In Abia, Kills Many Cows
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Agriculture Movement Of Cattle From North To South Should Be Banned To Curb Farmers/Herders' Clashes —Ganduje
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME House Of Representatives Member, Salame Kills Suspected Armed Robber
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Cows Take Over Abuja Road, Disrupt Vehicular Movement
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME NDLEA Seizes Cocaine Worth N28billion At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Give Kidnapped Victims N60,000 ‘To Buy Slippers’ After Collecting N2m Ransom From Families
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH President Buhari Violates COVID-19 Law Prescribing 6-month Jail Term For Defaulters
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Two For International Child Pornography In Kano
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad