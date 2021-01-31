BREAKING: Boko Haram Kills Policemen, Seizes Operational Van Despite New Service Chiefs’ Maiden Visit To Borno

A civilian Joint Task Force member was also shot dead. Soldiers from Maimalari Cantonment, 7 Division of the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri have been mobilised to the area.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 31, 2021

Security sources have confirmed the killing of two policemen and a civilian by Boko Haram insurgents along the Maiduguri-Chabal- Magumeri Road in Borno State.

Though details of the incident are still sketchy, a senior military officer told SaharaReporters that the gunmen attacked police checkpoint along the road on Sunday and killed two policemen before abducting two others.

He said the gunmen also seized a police operational vehicle and burnt another one.

“We just received a signal that Boko Haram terrorists attacked some police officer at Chabal community. A civilian Joint Task Force member was also shot dead. Soldiers from Maimalari Cantonment, 7 Division of the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri have been mobilised to the area,” the source said.

This unfortunate incident is coming on the day Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff led Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Awwal Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Isiaka Amao, Chief of Air Staff to the Operation Lafiya Dole theatre command in Maiduguri, Borno State. 

This is the first time the new Service Chiefs are visiting the state since their appointment by President Mohammadu Buhari last week.

It is also their first operational visit and is believed will redefine the fight against the insurgents.

They also met with Governor Babagana Zulum.

More details later. 
 

Saharareporters, New York

