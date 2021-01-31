Buhari-led Government Has Failed Nigerians On Security, Says Taraba Governor, Ishaku

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, on Saturday castigated the Muhammadu Buhari-led government for failing to secure Nigerians and called for strata of security agencies to be broken.

The governor disclosed this when he paid a condolence visit to the residence of the late Ardo-Kola Local Government Area chairman, who was recently kidnapped and murdered.

The deceased, Salihu Dovo, was on January 24 abducted by gunmen at his residence in Sabon Gari, Jalingo at around 1 am. He was later murdered by his assailants.

Speaking during the visit, Ishaku said the constitution of the country is defective, hence the need to review it to accommodate state policing accurately for the safety of lives and property, without which insecurity will continuously rear its ugly head.

He called on the Buhari-led government to take the issue of insecurity seriously and find a solution to it.

The governor said, “Since I came to power, I have repeatedly and I am going to repeat it that unless we break down the strata of security agencies in Nigeria, particularly the police, we cannot adequately curtail insecurity.

“There must be state police, and there must also be local government police.

”The Federal Government alone cannot handle the security of this nation. It has shown that it has failed woefully and for us to achieve results, the security has to be broken down.

”Where we copied this constitution is the United States of America and it has federal, state, and local government police.

”I am also calling on all politicians in the position of power to seriously look at the security situation in the country.

”In this state, I have lost so many people that I cannot count, this is a chairman that I have lost now. I lost a member of Taraba State House of Assembly, Hosea Ibi, and others too numerous to mention.

”And I speak to you, there is tension in the South-West, but do we continue to sleep with one eye closed and keep quiet as if nothing is happening? No. Something is happening which desperately needs an answer.”