EXCLUSIVE: Tension As Lagos Residents Burn Two Robbers To Death

The two armed robbery suspects were caught on Bale Street on Saturday and set ablaze.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 31, 2021

There has been palpable tension in Tolu area of Olodi Apapa in Lagos State after angry residents descended on two armed robbery suspects caught in the area and burnt them to death.

SaharaReporters learnt that the police at the Tolu division and the Area B command were currently searching for those who carried out the act, creating apprehension in the area as residents are afraid of possible raids.

Illustration

It was gathered that more police detectives had been patrolling the area which is also a flashpoint for cultism, street fights, robbery and other criminalities.

SaharaReporters learnt that the two armed robbery suspects were caught on Bale Street on Saturday and set ablaze.

A police report from the Tolu division obtained by SaharaReporters confirmed that one of the burnt robbery suspects was identified as Monday Okunomo while the identity of the other remained unknown as of the time of this report.

“At around 3pm, information was received that two suspected armed robbers were caught and set ablaze by some boys at Bale Street, Tolu. Policemen mobilised to the scene and met the corpses still burning. Immediately the boys sighted the police, they took to their heels.

“The photographs of the burnt corpses were taken and evacuated to the Mainland General Hospital mortuary, Yaba, for an autopsy. Effort is ongoing to track and arrest the perpetrators,” the police report partly reads.

A resident of the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told SaharaReporters on Sunday that while more policemen were needed to calm the tension in the area as well as arrest the street urchins, the operatives “should not raid innocent residents under the guise of looking for criminals”.  

