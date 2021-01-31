Lagos Police Arrest Female Armed Robbery Suspect, 14 Others

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 15 armed robbery suspects, including a lady, a statement on Sunday signed by its spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, read.

Ogunjobi, in the statement, said that the suspects were picked up at various locations in Lagos following reports on their criminal activities.

Hakeem Odumosu

“The police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command, between Friday 29th and Saturday 30th January, 2021, arrested 13 suspected traffic robbers in Oshodi and Ketu (Alausa) areas of the state, as it intensifies efforts in mopping up criminals suspected to be attacking motorists and commuters in traffic,” it read.

“The arrest came on the heels of the four-day surveillance on blackspots in Oshodi and Alausa (Ketu) with a view to weeding out criminals in the areas where it was reliably gathered that the suspects, most of whom pretend to be load carriers in Oshodi, abscond with travellers' loads at dawn and at night. It has also been gathered that they often attack and rob unsuspecting Lagosians, especially travellers and commuters, in the areas.

“The suspects were picked up by the Rapid Response Squad's (RRS) Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi-led team between 10:45pm on Friday and 4:30am on Saturday at Oshodi Oke and Alausa respectively.

“The suspects that were picked up in Oshodi included Tinuola Ajibola, male, (18); Adeniji Farouk, male, (16); Wale Ajetunmobi, male, (24); Chibueze Okasa, male, (17); Taiwo Goodluck, male, (36); Sodiq Timileyin, male, (23); Salami Alex, male, (21); Umar Abubakar, male, (20); Micheal Iroaja, male, (36); Abba Mohammed, male; (20) and Mukaila Fasepe, male, (43). While the other two suspects, Saviour Nwoko (21) and Ayomide David (19) were caught in the act by the team at different locations, with (a) machete and stolen phones in Alausa, Lagos.

“David, alias Sharwama, one of the suspects and ex-convict, has disclosed to the police that his gang used to operate along Olowopopo Road, Ojodu and Ojota.

“In another development, police operatives attached to the Meiran Division of the command arrested two suspected armed robbers at Ikola Ipaja Bridge, while on pin down point, on 27th January, 2021 at 11.20pm. The suspects were stopped on a motorbike before they were arrested and searched. Upon searching them, one locally-made pistol, charms and weed suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them.

“The two suspects are Oluwadamilare Folami, male, 22 and Desire Chukwu, female, 21.”