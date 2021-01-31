Lagos Police Arrest Female Armed Robbery Suspect, 14 Others

David, alias Sharwama, one of the suspects and ex-convict, has disclosed to the police that his gang used to operate along Olowopopo Road, Ojodu and Ojota.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 31, 2021

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 15 armed robbery suspects, including a lady, a statement on Sunday signed by its spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, read.

Ogunjobi, in the statement, said that the suspects were picked up at various locations in Lagos following reports on their criminal activities.

Hakeem Odumosu

“The police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command, between Friday 29th and Saturday 30th January, 2021, arrested 13 suspected traffic robbers in Oshodi and Ketu (Alausa) areas of the state, as it intensifies efforts in mopping up criminals suspected to be attacking motorists and commuters in traffic,” it read.

“The arrest came on the heels of the four-day surveillance on blackspots in Oshodi and Alausa (Ketu) with a view to weeding out criminals in the areas where it was reliably gathered that the suspects, most of whom pretend to be load carriers in Oshodi, abscond with travellers' loads at dawn and at night. It has also been gathered that they often attack and rob unsuspecting Lagosians, especially travellers and commuters, in the areas.

“The suspects were picked up by the Rapid Response Squad's (RRS) Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi-led team between 10:45pm on Friday and 4:30am on Saturday at Oshodi Oke and Alausa respectively.

“The suspects that were picked up in Oshodi included Tinuola Ajibola, male, (18); Adeniji Farouk, male, (16); Wale Ajetunmobi, male, (24); Chibueze Okasa, male, (17); Taiwo Goodluck, male, (36); Sodiq Timileyin, male, (23); Salami Alex, male, (21); Umar Abubakar, male, (20); Micheal Iroaja, male, (36); Abba Mohammed, male; (20) and Mukaila Fasepe, male, (43). While the other two suspects, Saviour Nwoko (21) and Ayomide David (19) were caught in the act by the team at different locations, with (a) machete and stolen phones in Alausa, Lagos.

“David, alias Sharwama, one of the suspects and ex-convict, has disclosed to the police that his gang used to operate along Olowopopo Road, Ojodu and Ojota.

“In another development, police operatives attached to the Meiran Division of the command arrested two suspected armed robbers at Ikola Ipaja Bridge, while on pin down point, on 27th January, 2021 at 11.20pm. The suspects were stopped on a motorbike before they were arrested and searched. Upon searching them, one locally-made pistol, charms and weed suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them.

“The two suspects are Oluwadamilare Folami, male, 22 and Desire Chukwu, female, 21.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME EXCLUSIVE: Tension As Lagos Residents Burn Two Robbers To Death
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Two For International Child Pornography In Kano
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME All My Kidnappers Spoke Fluent Yoruba—Ekiti Oil Magnate, Akinbami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Guyana Police Declare Nigerian Man, Chukwunonso Wanted For $13 Million Fraud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Buhari Fails To Summon Police Council Meeting As IGP's Tenure Ends Today
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME House Of Representatives Member, Salame Kills Suspected Armed Robber
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Herdsmen Flee As IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Invades Fulani Camp In Abia, Kills Many Cows
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Seven Out Of Every Ten Kidnappers Arrested Are Fulani— Sultan of Sokoto
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Movement Of Cattle From North To South Should Be Banned To Curb Farmers/Herders' Clashes —Ganduje
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME EXCLUSIVE: Tension As Lagos Residents Burn Two Robbers To Death
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Business India Man Narrates Experience Hiring ‘Honest Nigerian’ After Dad Claims People From Nigeria Tend To Cheat
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH President Buhari Violates COVID-19 Law Prescribing 6-month Jail Term For Defaulters
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Farmers Flee As Herdsmen Attack Igangan Again
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Hours After Buhari Shuns Face Covering, Social Distancing, Presidency Threatens Lockdown Over Non-compliance With COVID-19 Law
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army, Police Silent As Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Soldiers In Borno, Abduct Female Police Officers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Crisis Rocks Kaduna PDP As Faction Emerges
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Sex 40% Of Nigerian Lawmakers, Over 12 Governors Are Gays, Nigerian Actor, Uche Maduagwu Alleges
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Two For International Child Pornography In Kano
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad