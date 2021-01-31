Nigerian Army, Police Silent As Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Soldiers In Borno, Abduct Female Police Officers

About 48 hours after Boko Haram invaded Dikwa town in Borno State, killing at least three soldiers and abducting two female police officers, neither the Nigerian Army nor the Nigeria Police Force has officially spoken on the incident.

SaharaReporters had on Friday reported how Boko Haram terrorists engaged the Nigerian military in a four-hour battle to take control of Dikwa, a community that also houses over 75,470 internally displaced persons.

The attack happened few hours after Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai handed over to Major General Ibrahim Attahiru as the Chief of Army Staff.

The gun battle, which started at around 6:00pm, lasted till about 10:00pm however claimed many casualties, including soldiers. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Dikwa In Borno

Two female police officers and many IDPs were also abducted by the insurgents.

Authorities of the Nigeria Army and the Nigeria Police Force have however been silent on the incident.

“The situation in Dikwa has caused tension within the operation. About three of our people were killed by the gunmen, some police officers and IDPs were also abducted by the gunmen. It’s really a sad one.

“The Army authorities yesterday contacted the families of the dead soldiers to inform them,” a senior military officer told SaharaReporters.

Dikwa is in Borno Central, where its Shehu, His Royal Highness Dr. Abba Tor Masta II, died last week after a protracted illness.

The late Shehu’s palace was hitherto taken over and declared by a top Boko Haram commander and his lieutenants as their base some years back before troops recovered it after a fierce battle.