NOUN Holds Virtual Convocation For 32,725 Students Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

It is the first time the institution, which has study centres across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, would hold virtual convocation.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 31, 2021

The National Open University of Nigeria has held a virtual convocation for a record 32,725 students who graduated in 2020 and 2021, but could not assemble together due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Lagos and Abuja.

The university held its convocation on Saturday where the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Abdalla Adamu, noted that 24,300 students were drawn from 2020 and 8,425 in 2021.

It is the first time the institution, which has study centres across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, would hold virtual convocation.

Adamu, who is due to end his five-year tenure by February 10, said, “It became necessary to hold a combined convocation due to inability to hold the 9th convocation in March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“The virtual convocation is not the first in the country due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it is the most significant in being the largest single event mass graduation of students in the history of higher education in the country.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the Visitor to the university, was represented by the National Universities Commission Deputy Executive Secretary, Ramon Yusuf.

He noted that “Open and Distance Learning mode” was becoming more acceptable to Nigerians in the country.

The NOUN Chairman, Governing Council, Prof Peter Okebukola, said the combined convocation was done to set a standard for other universities in the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion A Most Important Message To Nigerian Students...
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Education Students Chase Babangida’s Campaigners From Abeokuta
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Education ASUU-LASU Ponders Another Strike - CITYVOICE Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Governor Oshiomole And Assessment Of Edo State Teachers (1)
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Open Letter To VC Of NOUN: Students Decry Hike In School Fees
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Ogun State Governor, Amosun, Under Fire For Proscribing Students Union
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Herdsmen Flee As IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Invades Fulani Camp In Abia, Kills Many Cows
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Seven Out Of Every Ten Kidnappers Arrested Are Fulani— Sultan of Sokoto
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Movement Of Cattle From North To South Should Be Banned To Curb Farmers/Herders' Clashes —Ganduje
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME EXCLUSIVE: Tension As Lagos Residents Burn Two Robbers To Death
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Business India Man Narrates Experience Hiring ‘Honest Nigerian’ After Dad Claims People From Nigeria Tend To Cheat
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH President Buhari Violates COVID-19 Law Prescribing 6-month Jail Term For Defaulters
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Farmers Flee As Herdsmen Attack Igangan Again
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Hours After Buhari Shuns Face Covering, Social Distancing, Presidency Threatens Lockdown Over Non-compliance With COVID-19 Law
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Police Arrest Female Armed Robbery Suspect, 14 Others
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army, Police Silent As Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Soldiers In Borno, Abduct Female Police Officers
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Crisis Rocks Kaduna PDP As Faction Emerges
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sex 40% Of Nigerian Lawmakers, Over 12 Governors Are Gays, Nigerian Actor, Uche Maduagwu Alleges
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad