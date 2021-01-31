Save Us From Herdsmen, Amotekun Has Failed Us, Oyo Community Begs Igboho

"Just a few of us are still around; all the women and children and some men have fled the village. Even those of us in the village also go to town at night."

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 31, 2021

Residents of Kajola village via Ayete in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State have called on Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, to come to their rescue from a group of armed herdsmen headed by one Iskilu Wakil.

One of the farmers in the village, Peter David, alleged in an interview with Punch on Sunday that Wakil and his fellow armed Fulani men had driven away farmers from the village since they served him a notice to quit.

David said government security agencies, including Amotekun Corps, had failed to confront Wakil, accused of having sophisticated weapons and terrorising the villagers.

He said the people had been suffering incessant attacks and destruction of their farms from Wakil and his gang for long and added they had asked him to vacate their land when the Seriki Fulani in Igangan, Salihu Abdukadir, was given a quit notice by Igboho.

David, who owns a farm in Kajola village, narrated that the people, who came from Ayete to hand over the quit notice to the Fulani leader, narrowly escaped because they were well fortified.

He said, "When the crisis started in Igangan, the owners of the land where Wakil is staying also said he should leave. Those ones were attacked and they ran back.

"He (Wakil) has driven farmers away from the village. This is harvest time for cashew and the people have been driven out. The cashew nuts are either wasting, or Fulani people are harvesting them. See Also Politics Amotekun Operatives Killing People, Doing Job God Doesn’t Like – Alaafin Of Oyo 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

"Just a few of us are still around; all the women and children and some men have fled the village. Even those of us in the village also go to town at night.

"Some soldiers came and we were told the Fulani did not allow them (soldiers) to go into their settlement. They were said to have discussed with them on the road but they were not allowed into their settlement.

"We are pleading with Chief Sunday Igboho to come to our rescue. The police and Amotekun have refused to help us. So, we will appreciate it if he can come here also to help us."

The Asawo of Ayete, Oba Emmanuel Okeniyi, had earlier told Punch that Wakil had become a terror to the villagers. See Also Insecurity Farmers Flee As Herdsmen Attack Igangan Again 0 Comments 19 Hours Ago

The Commandant of Amotekun in Oyo State, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd.), said he was not aware of the villagers' claims.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, had also earlier advised the people in the area to report anybody constituting a threat to them to the police in the area.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Herdsmen Flee As IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Invades Fulani Camp In Abia, Kills Many Cows
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Seven Out Of Every Ten Kidnappers Arrested Are Fulani— Sultan of Sokoto
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Farmers Flee As Herdsmen Attack Igangan Again
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Some Yoruba Leaders Behind Criminal Herders—Osun OPC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity Worsens In New Year As Over 255 Killed, 258 Abducted In January
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Agriculture Cows Take Over Abuja Road, Disrupt Vehicular Movement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Herdsmen Flee As IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Invades Fulani Camp In Abia, Kills Many Cows
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Seven Out Of Every Ten Kidnappers Arrested Are Fulani— Sultan of Sokoto
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME EXCLUSIVE: Tension As Lagos Residents Burn Two Robbers To Death
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Presented Yar'Adua For Presidential Election Despite His Kidney Transplant – Obasanjo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Business India Man Narrates Experience Hiring ‘Honest Nigerian’ After Dad Claims People From Nigeria Tend To Cheat
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Farmers Flee As Herdsmen Attack Igangan Again
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Agriculture Movement Of Cattle From North To South Should Be Banned To Curb Farmers/Herders' Clashes —Ganduje
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH President Buhari Violates COVID-19 Law Prescribing 6-month Jail Term For Defaulters
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Hours After Buhari Shuns Face Covering, Social Distancing, Presidency Threatens Lockdown Over Non-compliance With COVID-19 Law
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Buhari Fails To Summon Police Council Meeting As IGP's Tenure Ends Today
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Should Wake up, Fight Banditry In His Backyard–Obasanjo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Police Arrest Female Armed Robbery Suspect, 14 Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad