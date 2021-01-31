Some Yoruba Leaders Behind Criminal Herders—Osun OPC

The Coordinator of the late Fredrick Fasehun faction of Oodua Peoples' Congress in Osun state, Chief Adeleke Akintayo, has warned against division among the Yoruba race, especially regarding the effort to stop crimes linked to Fulani herdsmen and bandits in the South-West region.

Akintayo, on Sunday, said incessant cases of kidnapping and banditry linked to Fulani herdsmen in the region would reduce or end, only if the region speaks with one voice.

The OPC factional leader said some people within the region might have been bought by the elements that wanted to ensure Fulani criminal elements were not expelled from the area.

According to him, those working with external forces that wanted to ensure insecurity in the South-West persists should be identified and dealt with traditionally.

Punch quoted him to have said, "We commend our governors in the South-West states for their unity to ensure peace in the land.

"But there are people within the Yoruba race that are collaborators with forces outside the region. Those collaborators are the ones making utterances that are fuelling division.

"They are working to ensure that those Fulani linked to criminal activities are not expelled from Yorubaland. They should be identified and dealt with in our traditional way."

He declared his group's readiness to assist the government in tackling insecurity in any part of Osun by providing intelligence that would prevent crime.