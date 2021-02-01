Bandits Raid Kaduna Communities, Kill three, Kidnap Many, Including Women, Children

Some bandits have attacked Giwa and Zango-Kataf local government areas of Kaduna, killing three persons and injuring three others.

Mr Samuel Aruwa, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said in a statement on Monday that those injured are Fidelix Jacob, Abraham Isah and Philemon Adamu.

File Photo

According to Aruwa, security agents recovered two AK-47 rifles with over 40 rounds of ammunition from two persons in the area amid the insecurity in the area.

He said, “The security agencies added that two AK 47 rifles were recovered along with over 43 rounds of ammunition from two individuals, Malachi Akut and Gabas Gaje. They were immediately arrested for further interrogation.”

But he added that the two suspects were allowed to escape by some youths in the area who protested against their arrest.

Aruwa also noted that though scores of bandits were killed by the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas of the state, dozens of villagers, including women and children were kidnapped by bandits.

Aruwa, who was quoting security operatives, also said bandits attacked Garawa village in Fatika District, Giwa Local Government Area, killing one Alhaji Saadu and kidnapping some others. He noted that the bandits also kidnapped some residents of Doka village in Fatika District, also in the same local government area.

He said, “In Angwan Dan Yaya village of the same district, one resident Alhaji Suleiman Audu was shot dead by armed bandits.”

On the military operation, he said, “Air platforms conducted armed reconnaissance over Sabon Birnin, Rikau, Kaya, Kerawa, Galadimawa, Fatika, Kidandan, Saulawa, Dogon Dawa, Ngade Allah, Kuduru, Yadi, Damari, Takama, Sabuwa, Ungwar Yako and its connecting track to Kuduru, as well as the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road all of Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Igabi and Giwa local government areas.

“According to the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, Rikau was observed to be active with bandits. The location was engaged accordingly with several bandits neutralised.

“Similarly, about 3km southeast of Saulawa, bandits were seen fleeing from the air raid with herds of cattle. They were engaged and neutralized.

“Ground troops at Dogon Dawa and Sabon Birni reported a calm situation. All other areas covered were likewise calm with no suspicious activity observed.

“In a subsequent mission, armed reconnaissance was conducted over Kampanin Doka, Maganda, Farin Ruwa, Nachibi, Kwasakwasa, Sabon Kuyello, Sabon Layilasan and environs.

“At Maganda, two bandits were engaged and neutralised as they tried to escape the notice of the fighter jet crew.

“Ground troops reported bandit activities at Gatarawa, close to Rumana. While the crew did not establish clear contact, the location was strafed with probing shots into the dense vegetation.

“Normal activities were observed along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road and other locations covered.”

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed concern about the killings and kidnappings, the commissioner also said.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report and prayed for the repose of the soul of the dead while wishing the injured speedy recovery.

“The governor frowned on the disruption of security operation and further directed security agencies to proceed with thorough investigations into the attack and subsequent protests.

“Investigations into the incidents are in progress,” the commissioner said.