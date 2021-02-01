An oil and gas operator, Tonye Fyncountry, has alleged attempts by officers at Alagbon Police Station in Lagos State to shield a suspected fraudster who allegedly duped him of N6.6 million.

Fyncountry said Gbogboade Ademiluyi, managing director and CEO of A GoodKing Sons Global Limited, had asked him to make a supply of 33, 000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) for a period of three weeks on credit after which payment would be made.

He said at the time, his company, D.C Oil and Gas, had no capital to fund the project but was encouraged by Ademiluyi, who claimed he was from a royal family, to obtain a loan and make the supply with promises of making payments.

He said: "In September 2020, Prince Ademiluyi told me to make a supply of 33, 000 litres of AGO to his company for a period of three weeks and that he would pay afterwards. He even told me his company belongs to the Ooni of Ife assuring me that I would get paid. He even brought a letter from Access Bank to lend credence to his claims. I told him I didn't have the money for the project but he said I should get a loan that he would pay me."

Fyncountry said he obtained the loan from a microfinance bank and made the supplies with the hope of getting paid.

"My wife was even the one that stood as guarantor for me for the loan," he said.

Businessman Alleges Cover-up By Alagbon Police After Osun Prince Duped Him Of N6.6m In Oil Supply Deal by Dotun Olawoye on Scribd

According to him, Ademiluyi falsely claimed the payment period had been extended which made him (Fyncountry) stay away from going to the bank for the period.

Fyncountry said when he was given clearance by Ademiluyi, he took the cheque to the bank to cash the money but since he could not get that amount of money on the counter, he had to wait for three days, expecting a credit alert on the third day.

However, he said that never came.

Fyncountry told SaharaReporters that he informed Ademiluyi of the development and only realised he had been duped when Ademiluyi and family deserted their house at Gbagada in Lagos.

He, however, alleged that the police officers at the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, FCIID, Alagbon, were aiding and abetting Ademiluyi, and trying to cover up the crime.

"The cheque he gave us was a post-dated cheque valid for 14 days and on the 13th day, he called me that I shouldn't present it at the bank on the 14th day. He wrote a letter covering it that as he was expecting some money to come in later, we shouldn't present the cheque yet. So, I waited till the day he asked me to present the cheque before I went to the bank.

"I took the cheque to the bank but it was returned to me. I paid in the cheque he gave me at the bank, it was not an open cheque; you can't collect N6.6 million at the counter. So I went home, expecting the money to drop in my account on the third day. On the third day, I got a call from the bank that the cheque had been bounced because it was a dud cheque, so I went to the bank and picked up the cheque. We went to his house, he was not there and neither was his wife there.

"I immediately went to report at Onikan Zone 2 police station, at the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, but Prince Ademiluyi went to Alagbon, to report at the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police.

"The DIG is superior to the AIG and now they are trying to transfer the case to Alagbon so they can sweep my case under the carpet.

"Alagbon police keep writing Onikan police daily that they want to vet a case that was reported to Onikan over Prince Ademiluyi. Why?

"I think he has paid them at Alagbon and they are wielding their power and position to try to cover up the crime so that Ademiluyi can escape."