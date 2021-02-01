Money Laundering: Group Asks US, EU To Place Visa Ban On Ebonyi Governor

A civil rights group, Concerned Nigerians, has asked the United States of America, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada to probe Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, over allegations of money laundering and to place a visa ban on him if found culpable.

The group, in a letter on Monday to the embassies and commissions by its convener, Deji Adeyanju, noted that the excesses of the governor were exposed by an online news publication, Peoples Gazette, and threats had followed thereafter to the organisation.

The Concerned Nigerians group added that the governor and his family members, if found culpable, should receive a visa ban to serve as a deterrent to other Nigerian politicians.

Adeyanju said, “Our attention has been drawn to a news report by an online Nigeria news platform, the Peoples Gazette, accusing the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, of money laundering and acts contrary to the extant code of conduct prohibiting public officers from conducting private businesses.

“After the publication, it is also alleged by the Peoples Gazette that aides of the governor threatened the platform’s reporters. Both reports are herein attached for your investigation and due diligence.

“In recognition of the constitutionally guaranteed immunity conferred on serving governors in Nigeria, we had restrained ourselves from acting on previous reports of looting of public funds by several governors but the alleged threat following the publication leaves us with no other option but to seek your intervention.

“You will agree with us that money laundering is a crime against humanity and the bane of all problems plaguing our country. Accordingly, we urge you to investigate the veracity of this publication by giving Governor Umahi fair hearing and if found culpable, place a VISA ban on him and members of his family to serve as deterrence to other Nigerian politicians.

“This has become necessary because all other constitutional means of checkmating a thieving public official have been eroded or deliberately weakened by those who should ordinarily be checkmating them.”