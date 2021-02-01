Presidency Speaks On Buhari’s Removal Of Face Mask In Public

The President was seen discussing with some All Progressives Congress governors at the revalidation of his APC membership in Daura on Saturday without putting on his face mask.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 01, 2021

The Presidency has defended Muhammadu Buhari's non-use of a face mask in Daura, Katsina State over the weekend.

Buhari had earlier signed the Coronavirus Disease Health Protection Regulations (2021) making the use of face masks compulsory. 

The law stipulates a fine or six months imprisonment or both for violators.

But at the weekend, the President was seen discussing with some All Progressives Congress governors at the revalidation of his APC membership in Daura on Saturday without putting on his face mask.

This president's action is at variance with health advice by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 that Nigerians should have their mouths covered with masks during speeches to prevent them from spilling droplets through which the virus can be transmitted.

The opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, and Nigerians on social media had slammed the President for the contravention of the regulations he signed, which made the use of face masks in public places mandatory, among other measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH President Buhari Violates COVID-19 Law Prescribing 6-month Jail Term For Defaulters 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Speaking on Monday, however, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said his principal had his mask on during the exercise but only removed it when he spoke to the microphone. 

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, Shehu said, “People are missing the point. The President had his face mask on through that engagement. He had it off when he was speaking into the microphone. It is just a childish antic by the PDP.”

The President has also been criticised for having 10 governors accompany him to Daura despite the government’s social distancing health advice.

The presidential spokesman, however, said there was nothing wrong with the number of governors and APC chieftain in the delegation.

“This is to drive the spirit of the re-registration and the revalidation of membership. We must convey to the nation that we the party is behind the process and everyone is involved.

“The criticism is coming from parties that are not able to organise and mobilise, we feel sorry for them,” Shehu said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH President Buhari Violates COVID-19 Law Prescribing 6-month Jail Term For Defaulters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Hours After Buhari Shuns Face Covering, Social Distancing, Presidency Threatens Lockdown Over Non-compliance With COVID-19 Law
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Medical Doctor Tests Positive For Lassa Fever
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Centre For Disease Control Confirms 90 Dead of Lassa Fever
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Politics Presidency Says Buhari Leaves Nigeria For London On Monday, Date Of Return Not Stipulated
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Spent N2b On Medical Equipment - Commissioner
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Herdsmen Flee As IPOB’s Eastern Security Network Invades Fulani Camp In Abia, Kills Many Cows
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Presented Yar'Adua For Presidential Election Despite His Kidney Transplant – Obasanjo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Seven Out Of Every Ten Kidnappers Arrested Are Fulani— Sultan of Sokoto
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Farmers Flee As Herdsmen Attack Igangan Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business India Man Narrates Experience Hiring ‘Honest Nigerian’ After Dad Claims People From Nigeria Tend To Cheat
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Save Us From Herdsmen, Amotekun Has Failed Us, Oyo Community Begs Igboho
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Should Wake up, Fight Banditry In His Backyard–Obasanjo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME EXCLUSIVE: Tension As Lagos Residents Burn Two Robbers To Death
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police Buhari Fails To Summon Police Council Meeting As IGP's Tenure Ends Today
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Some Yoruba Leaders Behind Criminal Herders—Osun OPC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Appointment Of Next IGP Will Not Be Based On Ethnicity, Religion– Presidency
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity 3 Weeks After Igangan Crisis, Makinde Visits Ibarapa, Says Insecurity Can't Completely Go Away
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad