Top Buhari Campaigner, Tony Momoh Is Dead

The late chieftain of the All Progressives Congress was a veteran journalist, lawyer, politician and former Minister of Information and Culture during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida, between 1986 and 1990.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2021

Prince Tony Momoh is dead.

He was also the National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, which merged with some other parties to form the ruling APC.

Up until his death, he was a strong supporter of the President Muhamadu Buhari government.

The deceased was 81 years old.

