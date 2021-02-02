Don't Waste Energy On Igbo Presidency, Go For Biafra, Bishop Tells Ndigbo

Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh, the founder of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries Inc, Nnewi, Anambra State, has advised Ndigbo not to dissipate their energy on the much talked Igbo presidency in 2023 but rather go for Biafra actualisation.

According to him, Ndigbo has no prospect in the Nigerian project from the look of things.

He said looking at the lopsided appointments of service chiefs and other political appointments so far made by the present Buhari regime, coupled with incessant shootings and killings of Igbo youths by soldiers in various parts of Igbo land, Ndigbo, do not need a soothsayer to tell them that they do not have any stake in Nigeria, both now and in the future.

Udeh was reacting to the recent appointment of service chiefs.

"I have a revelation that Ndigbo's quest to produce a Nigeria President would not only amount to a fruitless venture but also an exercise in futility," he says in a report by Vanguard.

"I insist that what would favour Ndigbo is to expedite efforts to actualize the Biafran nation and not an Igbo president because any Igbo man elected as Nigerian President would not last in office and would be subjected to the wishes and dictates of the power brokers in Nigeria.

"The Northern oligarchy had continued in pretence to support Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023 as if they meant it. Ndigbo should be cautious about the game plan and not fall for it."

He added, "All the juicy appointments in the current government at the federal level go to the North. How do you think they can easily allow an Igbo man to become a President to lose their position just like that. It is not possible. The game plan is to pretentiously allow an Igbo man to become President only to frustrate him.

"Restructuring is not even a good option. I don't support that. Biafra is the solution and nothing less than that."

Bishop Udeh maintained that the killings by the Boko Haram insurgents and other banditries in the Northern part of Nigeria that had refused to abate were consequences of the millions of the Igbo killed during the civil war, adding that the violence would only stop when the Igbo were allowed to have Biafra.