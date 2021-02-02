Gunmen Shoot Former Sokoto Lawmaker, Abduct Wife

SaharaReporters gathered that the former lawmaker was attacked at his residence in the Goronyo Local Government Area on Monday.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 02, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked a former member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Abdulwahab Yahaya Goronyo, and abducted his wife.

“Hon. Abdulwahab was attacked last night by gunmen, he was shot in the leg and they also took away his wife,” a family member said.

Sokoto is one of the most terrorised North-West states in Nigeria. Its residents have been severely troubled by bandits and kidnappers.

The state government in 2019 entered a peace agreement with gunmen.

But despite the accord, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.

