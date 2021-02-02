I'll Reveal Strategies To Flush Out Killer Fulani Herdsmen From South-East Tuesday Evening —Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said he will reveal strategies to enforce the ban of Fulani herdsmen in the southeastern part of the country on Tuesday night.

Kanu disclosed this in a press statement he signed and made available to SaharaReporters on Tuesday through the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful.

This is coming as the South-East governors disclosed that there is a ban on open grazing in the region.

Ebonyi State Governor and Chairman, South-East Governors’ Forum, David Umahi, had earlier announced the decision of the Ndigbo governors to prohibit open grazing of cattle within the region.

The governor announced this during an APC stakeholders' meeting at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki.

“We are living in a dangerous time. Without patriotism to our nation Nigeria, it is very difficult to have a peaceful time. Governors of South-East have been calling on our leaders to speak out on the security of the zone and unity of Nigeria.

“I read in the papers where someone said he was giving governors of South-East seven day to ban open grazing. The governors of the South-East had banned open grazing and movement of cows by foot into South-East in each of states of the zone.

“In our forests today, we have the kidnappers, herdsmen, cultists, all sorts of criminals. Anybody staying in the forest is taking a risk when we say that people should move out of the forests. It is for their safety and security. So, I support that kidnappers, herdsmen, cultists, and bandits should be flushed out of our forests,” Umahi said.

In his response to the announcement, Kanu who had last week promised that the Eastern Security Network would ensure there would be no open grazing in the region if the Igbo governors failed to take the decision within 14 days, said on Tuesday that he would roll out plans to accomplish the tasks.

“Now that South-East Governors' Forum has stated publicly and for the record that they are in support of flushing out killer-herdsmen, cultists, kidnappers and bandits from the various forests in the region and have courageously re-affirmed that the zone had banned open grazing of cattle essentially by foot, it is now the duty of #ESN to enforce it. Otherwise why make a law if you can’t enforce it?

“Join me tonight 2/02/2021 @ 7PM Biafraland Time on all usual platforms as we unveil how this law will be rigorously enforced by #ESN because unbeknown to Nigerians, their #Zoo Police Force as presently constituted cannot enforce state laws,” Kanu declared.

He noted that the right Hisbah police have in the North to enforce Sharia law by destroying businesses is the same right ESN has to enforce the ban on open grazing in the South-East.

“Now you know why Janjaweed Sharia states of the core Arewa North formed their own little Islamic Hisbah Police, in a supposedly secular country, to enforce such Islamic laws as the prohibition of sale and consumption of alcohol in their domain. This law has led to the illegal destruction of goods and properties worth billions of Naira and imprisonment of businessmen and women of Biafran extraction in Arewa core North.”

He however asked the general public to be part of the meeting.

“Do not forget to bring your pen and paper as you attend this brain resetting lecture tonight but above all bring a dose of common sense with you too.

“To those Alimajiri still struggling with how to reason properly, do not forget your slate and chalk. All are part and parcel of the process of learning,” Kanu added.