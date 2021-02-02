N7.1billion Fraud: EFCC Seeks Transfer Of Orji Kalu’s Trial To Lagos

The EFCC made the plea before Justice I. E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, February 2, and the trial could not proceed because of the objection raised by the anti-graft agency.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 02, 2021

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has asked the court to allow the case of a former Governor of Abia State and senator representing Abia North at the National Assembly, Orji Uzor Kalu, to be transferred to Lagos.

The EFCC made the plea before Justice I. E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, February 2, and the trial could not proceed because of the objection raised by the anti-graft agency.

Orji Uzor Kalu

The EFCC Director, Legal and Prosecution, Chile Okoroma, told the court, that the agency had written to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, requesting that the case be transferred to the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court, which had the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

He said, “On 20 January, 2021, we wrote a letter to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court requesting the transfer of this case to the Lagos Division of this court.

“My lord, we have also written another letter dated February 2, 2021, which I have served on all parties involved in this matter. We will be asking that this matter be adjourned sine die, pending the decision of the Chief Judge.

“One thing is certain; the case cannot be heard in Abuja.”

However, Justice Ekwo, in a brief ruling, rejected the application of the prosecution to adjourn sine die. Instead, he adjourned proceedings till June 7, 2021 for the prosecution to report on the outcome of its application to the Chief Judge.

According to an EFCC release on Tuesday, Kalu alongside his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited and former Director of Finance in Abia State, Jones Udeogu, are to be docked for fraud to the tune of about N7.1billion.

The ex-Abia governor was already serving his 12-year jail term at the Kuje Prison, Abuja, when the Supreme Court, nullified his conviction by Justice Idris Mohammed of a Federal High Court, Lagos on technical grounds.

The Apex Court held that the trial judge was no longer a judge of the Federal High Court at the time he delivered the judgment, having been elevated to the Appeal Court.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Igboho Razed Fulani Community In Ogun – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ogun Government Invited Igboho, State Commissioner Lacked Right Information — Aide
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Has Failed Nigerians, Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Shoot Former Sokoto Lawmaker, Abduct Wife
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Fraudster Bags Four Months Jail Term in Ibadan
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Don't Waste Energy On Igbo Presidency, Go For Biafra, Bishop Tells Ndigbo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Igboho Razed Fulani Community In Ogun – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News High Court Judge Discovers He's Not Biological Father Of Three Kids After DNA Test
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nnamdi Kanu Is ‘Made-In-China Shekau’ — Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Military Igbo Group To Launch Justice Campaigns Against Buratai For Alleged Killing Of Igbo Soldiers On Eve Of His Retirement
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ogun Government Invited Igboho, State Commissioner Lacked Right Information — Aide
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Has Failed Nigerians, Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Adamawa To Get 1, 200 Vaccine Doses For Its 4. 2 Million Population
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Oyo Community Alleges Oppression By Notorious Fulani Warlord, Wakili
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Top Buhari Campaigner, Tony Momoh Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Herdsmen Kidnapping Our People, Destroying Farmland — Abia Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal Sex Scandal: Nigerians Demand Sacking Of Buhari's Appointee For Paying Man To Lie In Court About Video
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Drugs NDLEA Nabs Nigerian Returnee From Brazil Who Hid Cocaine Inside T-shirt Stickers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad