Nigerian Man, Four Indians Held For Duping Women On Matrimonial Sites

The accused persons posed as doctors and engineers on matrimonial sites and approached the women there, Superintendent of Police (city) Nipun Agarwal told PTI.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 02, 2021

A Nigerian man and his four accomplices were arrested for allegedly duping women on matrimonial sites, Indian police said on Monday.

The matter came to light after a woman complained to police.

Indian police

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she had been duped of Rs 7 lakh by the accused.

After gaining their confidence, the accused used to ask them for money, he said. A case under relevant IPC sections was registered against the four men. They were arrested on Sunday.

Agarwal said fifteen passbooks, 23 cheque books, and other documents used for transferring money were seized from their possession. 

Those arrested were identified as Yazzid Abeodh, the Nigerian national, Akshay, Prince, Ajit and Manish, the SP said in a report by Republicworld.

