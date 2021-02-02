Ogun Government Invited Igboho, State Commissioner Lacked Right Information — Aide

Salami said his principal had decided not to honour any invitation without an official backing again.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 02, 2021

The media aide to the Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, Dapo Salami, on Tuesday said the Commisioner for information in Ogun State, Waheed Odusile, who denied that the state government didn't invite his boss to drive criminal Fulani herdsmen away from the state, lacked the right information.

Salami said his principal had decided not to honour any invitation without an official backing again. 

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, through Odusile, had denied seeking Igboho’s help curb insecurity in the state.

But Salami who spoke with some reporters in Ibadan on Tuesday said nobody was killed during his principal's visit to Ogun State on Monday.

He described rumours of violence in Ogun during Igboho's visit as the work of some mischievous elements working against the interest of Yoruba nation.

Citing the example of the incident in Igangan where nobody was killed during Igboho's visit there, Salami said despite police report and the evicted Seriki Fulani of Igangan saying no one was killed, some newspapers reported deaths. 

"You people have started again. We heard so many fake news during his visit to Igangan. Some section of the media reported that many were killed while some gave fake casualty figures. Was anyone killed? No is the answer. So, we know they will still give a fake account again. 

"My boss is a lover of Yoruba nation and that cannot be contested. He loves other tribes too but hates injustice. His problem is the wicked Fulani people who are terrorising his people. We spoke just now and he has said he won't honour any invitation without making it official again. We know Odusile who denied the invitation has no information," he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Igboho Razed Fulani Community In Ogun – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Has Failed Nigerians, Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Shoot Former Sokoto Lawmaker, Abduct Wife
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Don't Waste Energy On Igbo Presidency, Go For Biafra, Bishop Tells Ndigbo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Obey Anti-Open Grazing Law Or Vacate South-East Region Within 14 Days, IPOB Warns Fulani Herders
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics I’ll Support Presidential Candidate From Southern Nigeria in 2023 — Kano Senator
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News High Court Judge Discovers He's Not Biological Father Of Three Kids After DNA Test
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Igboho Razed Fulani Community In Ogun – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Igbo Group To Launch Justice Campaigns Against Buratai For Alleged Killing Of Igbo Soldiers On Eve Of His Retirement
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nnamdi Kanu Is ‘Made-In-China Shekau’ — Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Has Failed Nigerians, Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Oyo Community Alleges Oppression By Notorious Fulani Warlord, Wakili
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Top Buhari Campaigner, Tony Momoh Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs NDLEA Nabs Nigerian Returnee From Brazil Who Hid Cocaine Inside T-shirt Stickers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Herdsmen Kidnapping Our People, Destroying Farmland — Abia Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Won't Help Suffering Oyo Community Fight Fulani Herdsmen Except Makinde Invites Me — Igboho
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Journalism International Press Centre Condemns Death Threats To Nigerian Journalist Over Southern Kaduna Conflict Reports
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Fraudster Bags Four Months Jail Term in Ibadan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad