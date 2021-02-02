Ogun Government Invited Igboho, State Commissioner Lacked Right Information — Aide

The media aide to the Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, Dapo Salami, on Tuesday said the Commisioner for information in Ogun State, Waheed Odusile, who denied that the state government didn't invite his boss to drive criminal Fulani herdsmen away from the state, lacked the right information.

Salami said his principal had decided not to honour any invitation without an official backing again.



Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, through Odusile, had denied seeking Igboho’s help curb insecurity in the state.

But Salami who spoke with some reporters in Ibadan on Tuesday said nobody was killed during his principal's visit to Ogun State on Monday.

He described rumours of violence in Ogun during Igboho's visit as the work of some mischievous elements working against the interest of Yoruba nation.

Citing the example of the incident in Igangan where nobody was killed during Igboho's visit there, Salami said despite police report and the evicted Seriki Fulani of Igangan saying no one was killed, some newspapers reported deaths.

"You people have started again. We heard so many fake news during his visit to Igangan. Some section of the media reported that many were killed while some gave fake casualty figures. Was anyone killed? No is the answer. So, we know they will still give a fake account again.

"My boss is a lover of Yoruba nation and that cannot be contested. He loves other tribes too but hates injustice. His problem is the wicked Fulani people who are terrorising his people. We spoke just now and he has said he won't honour any invitation without making it official again. We know Odusile who denied the invitation has no information," he said.