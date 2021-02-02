Some Elements Among Students Fuelling Protest —UNIABUJA Reacts, Silent On Fees’ Increment, Deployment Of Soldiers

In a scanty statement which failed to touch on the cause of the protest - fees’ increment, the university through its Head of Public Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, also kept mum on the deployment of soldiers who were seen on Monday afternoon harassing and shooting teargas canisters at the protesting students.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 02, 2021

The University of Abuja has stated that some elements among its students are the ones responsible for the ongoing protest, saying it had addressed the contentious issues.

In a scanty statement which failed to touch on the cause of the protest - fees’ increment, the university through its Head of Public Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, also kept mum on the deployment of soldiers who were seen on Monday afternoon harassing and shooting teargas canisters at the protesting students.

Yakoob stated that the university had met with the students’ leaders and resolved the issues.

He said, “The students said they were demanding the reopening and extension of school fees payment portal, cancellation of late registration fee, and postponement of exams till March 8. The University Management states that following the release of 2019/2020 Academic Calendar by the Senate of the university, the registration of students was to be done in four weeks.

“Following the expiration of this process, the university closed the portal in February 2020 in line with the 2019/2020 Academic Calendar. Yet after pleas from the students’ union, the Vice-Chancellor, in his magnanimity, twice directed the reopening, at different times, of the portal to accommodate those who didn’t register on time.

“Consequently, the portal was reopened on Sunday, 31st January, 2021 for registration, for another two weeks – till February 14, 2021, and the students were duly informed. Again, the late registration fee for those who had not paid their school fee as well as those who paid but did not register, was waived; and late registration fee of N5,000 was to be refunded to students who had earlier paid.

“The University Management, is however, surprised that while so many of our students were excited to be resuming to campus today after ten months at home, they were held back by some elements among students who are protesting the same issue that had already been addressed by the university.”

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Many Injured As Nigerian Army Attacks UNIABUJA Students Protesting Hike In Tuition Fee, Others 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Students of the institution had on Monday protested at the main campus gate in the Giri area over the increment of their tuition fees by the school authorities.

The students, led by their union, carried various placards, saying the authorities led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Rasheed Na’Allah, implemented over 100 per cent increment in fees, a step they described as insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

On social media, the students have created #EndUniabujaOppression, while calling on the school management to rescind its decision and open the portal for students to register.

One of the leaders of the Students' Union Government in the school explained why the students embarked on the protest.

He said, “This sudden increment and refusal to be considerate and sensitive enough to show empathy to struggling students has led to the dropping out of some students that can’t meet up financially. True to his word, the VC closed the portal for payment. Then, there was the pandemic break and ASUU strike. Since there was news of a possible resumption and examination dates set, SUG has been pleading for the portal to be reopened so as to allow students.

“In light of this, we are calling on all well-meaning Nigerians to come to University of Abuja students’ aid and not allow this obvious oppression and intimidation of students to go without a proper redress. Our future is at stake and we won’t fold our hands to watch it being delayed.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Why New 65 Years Teachers' Retirement Age, 40 Years Of Service Are Not Automatic — Education Perm Sec
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Group Condemns UNIABUJA Management Over Burdensome Fees, Use Of Soldiers On Protesting Students
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Delta Assembly Quizzes College Of Education Provost Over Building Of Two Toilets With N36m
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Education COVID-19: Schools Resume January 18 Until Further Directive –PTF
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Education Students Knock Zamfara Governor For Breaking Campaign Promise To Give Scholarships
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Education PHOTONEWS: Renowned Student Activist Segun Okeowo Buried
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Igboho Razed Fulani Community In Ogun – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News High Court Judge Discovers He's Not Biological Father Of Three Kids After DNA Test
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nnamdi Kanu Is ‘Made-In-China Shekau’ — Aisha Yesufu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Military Igbo Group To Launch Justice Campaigns Against Buratai For Alleged Killing Of Igbo Soldiers On Eve Of His Retirement
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ogun Government Invited Igboho, State Commissioner Lacked Right Information — Aide
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Has Failed Nigerians, Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Adamawa To Get 1, 200 Vaccine Doses For Its 4. 2 Million Population
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Oyo Community Alleges Oppression By Notorious Fulani Warlord, Wakili
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Top Buhari Campaigner, Tony Momoh Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Herdsmen Kidnapping Our People, Destroying Farmland — Abia Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Sex Scandal: Nigerians Demand Sacking Of Buhari's Appointee For Paying Man To Lie In Court About Video
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Drugs NDLEA Nabs Nigerian Returnee From Brazil Who Hid Cocaine Inside T-shirt Stickers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad