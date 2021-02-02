Why New 65 Years Teachers' Retirement Age, 40 Years Of Service Are Not Automatic — Education Perm Sec

The Nigerian government has cautioned that the new retirement age and years of services for teachers in the country are not automatic benefits.

This was contained in a circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Education dated 26th January, 2021 and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Sonny S.T. Echono, which was made available to SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

The Federal Executive Council had approved an increase in the retirement age of teachers from 60 to 65 years or 40 years in service as against the initial 35 years.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu on January 20, announced this, saying the scheme was to reward the efforts of teachers in the country.

"This memo that was approved for the Ministry of Education is a great step towards what we set to out to do last year, with the approval of some special packages for teachers by the President.

"The essence of the bill actually is to give legal backing for the approval of a new retirement age of 65 to teachers and then the service period being extended to 40 years," Adamu said.

However, according to the release, the benefits are strictly for teachers and education officers that exhibit physical fitness in their lines of duty.

Echono, in the statement titled, "Implementation Of The New Retirement Age And Years of Service for the Teaching Profession" said the scheme became effective from January 1, 2021.

"This is to inform you that the Federal Executive Council at its meeting of Wednesday, 20th January, 2021, approved 65 years and 40 years as retirement age and years of service respectively for the Teaching Profession; Implementation of the new scheme is with effect from 1st January, 2021.

"It should be noted that the new retirement age/years of service is not automatic; as officers will be required to demonstrate fitness after medical examination and those found to be unfit will be advised to retire accordingly.

"The gesture of Mr. President is limited to Education officers/Teaching Staff only.

"Please bring the content of the circular to the attention of all concerned," Echono said.