Buratai, Others Should Kneel, Seek God's Forgiveness For Atrocities Committed Under Them — Femi Fani-Kayode

A former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that the only legacy the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, left in the country is making himself a candidate to be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court, Hague in the Netherlands.

Fani-Kayode, during an interview on City Talks with Reuben Abati on Saturday said this against a backdrop of Buratai claiming that he had left a legacy of great leadership while in office.

Buratai, along with other service chiefs, were relieved of their jobs by President Muhammadu Buhari last Tuesday.

While Buratai was handing over to the new Army Chief, Major Gen Attahiru Ibrahim, he recounted his achievements.

“Today is a day of appreciation and not a stock-taking, but let me put on record that I left the Nigerian Army better than I met it.

“The Nigerian Army under my leadership was able to achieve a great feat in the fight against insurgency in the country.

“We have been experiencing pockets of threats here and there, but I can confidently say that no part of Nigeria is ceded to any terrorist group or criminals.

“The counter-insurgency operation is warfare new to Nigerian Army but over time, we have continued to devise means of tackling the ever-evolving dynamic nature of the threats in the country.

“The Nigerian Army has remained resolute in the discharge of its roles as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” said Buratai.

Fani-Kayode, however, disagreed with the ex-Army General, alleging that many unarmed civilians were murdered under his watch in the history of the country.

“Buratai had inflicted much damage than ever before over the last five years, and how could he give himself a hundred per cent?” Fani-Kayode queried.

“I don’t know him, I don’t have anything against his personality and I haven’t met him before. But, I’ll say this against his performance while he was in office.

“Posterity will be harsh to him. He said he left a legacy. What was the legacy? The only legacy he has made was making himself a candidate to be prosecuted at the International Criminal Court, in Hague.

“Why do I say so? Under his watch, Shiite Muslims were killed. These were people’s children, people’s wives and husbands. They were killed on the streets of Kaduna.

“Also, the Indigenous People of Biafra youths were slaughtered under his watch. He went to do Python Dance in the East, and many innocent youths were slaughtered. Just a few days ago in Orlu, Imo State, the same thing happened, where innocent people were butchered.

“All over the country, the military was on a killing spree. I will never forget, and none of us will ever forget what happened in Lekki. Innocent civilians were killed by his troops. He was in command. Apart from Buhari, Buratai, who was the Chief of Army Staff when all these atrocities were committed, will answer for the flowing of innocent blood on our streets.”

The former Minister of Culture and Tourism under the former President Olusegun Obasanjo-led administration also condemned Buratai on his failure to address the nation’s prime headache of insecurity challenges.

“Apart from all that, look at his record of terrorism under his watch. The Fulani herdsmen had become the most deadly terrorist organisation. How about Boko Haram? Have they fought Boko Haram he refused to fight it in the North-East. He can't arrest Fulani herdsmen in the South-West or in the South-East.

“About 300 to 400 people are being slaughtered by these criminals every day. Fulani herdsmen became a powerful terror institution under his watch. Boko Haram has killed people more than ever before. Boko Haram now has encroached the territories of Abuja, Yobe, and Adamawa.

“Buratai and the rest of them that have killed our people should go on their knees and beg God for forgiveness. He should be ashamed of his records and not boast of it.”