DSS Raises Alarm Over Plot To Cause Ethno-Religious Violence In Some States

In a statement on Wednesday, spokesperson for the agency, Peter Afunanya, said the development showed desperate efforts by some groups to subvert public order.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 03, 2021

The Department of State Services has raised the alarm over alleged plot by some persons and groups to cause ethno-religious violence in some parts of the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, spokesperson for the agency, Peter Afunanya, said the development showed desperate efforts by some groups to subvert public order.

He claimed the alleged plotters want to “exploit some fault lines” to wreak havoc in the country by causing inter-religious conflicts and also use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities as well as key and vulnerable points.

He said they have continued to resort to inciting unguarded and divisive statements and acts to pit citizens against one another in order to inflame the embers of tribal and religious discords.

He said, “For the umpteenth time, the service strongly warns these elements to desist forthwith from their (planned) nefarious acts or face the full wraths of the law.

“The DSS will, in collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies, take necessary steps to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizenry.”

The DSS had also in December warned that some criminal elements were planning to carry out violent attacks on public places during the Christmas season.

The agency had then said the attacks would be executed with the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.

