EFCC Arraigns Executive Members Of Delta College Of Education Over Alleged N32million Embezzlement

The prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Mohammed, therefore prayed the court to fix a date for trial and to remand the suspects in custody.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 03, 2021

Executives members of the College of Education Warri Non Academic Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Delta State have been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged embezzlement of N32 million belonging to the cooperative.

The suspects, Afure Anomioghene Joe, Monica Ossai, Akpiten Natty Onyisi and Okeleza Isaac were on Tuesday arraigned by the Benin zonal office of the EFCC at the Federal High Court sitting in Warri on 16 counts bordering on allegations of converting N32 million of funds belonging to the cooperative to their personal use.

One of the charges reads, “That you Afure Anomioghene Joe, being the President of College of Education Warri Non-Academic Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society; Monica Ossai, being the Treasurer, College of Education Warri Non-Academic Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society; Okeleza Isaac, being the Financial Secretary, College of Education Warri Non-Academic Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society on or around 1st June, 2012, in Warri within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did transfer the sum of N2,000,000.00 (two million naira ) only from the Union Bank Account of College of Education Warri Non-Academic Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Warri into an account domicile at First Bank Plc, operated by Mukoro Samuel which such funds you knew form part of the proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: fraud, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition)Act, 2011 (as amended by the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Amendment Act 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.”

The suspects however pleaded 'not guilty' to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Mohammed, therefore prayed the court to fix a date for trial and to remand the suspects in custody.

After listening to both parties, the presiding judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, adjourned the case to April 28, 2021 for trial and ordered that the suspects be remanded at the correctional Centre in Sapele, Delta State.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education US Announces Job Openings For Hausa, Yoruba Teachers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Company MD For Defrauding Client Of N2.6million
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Corruption FCTA Officials Collect N10million Bribe To Spare Unapproved Building
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Group Condemns UNIABUJA Management Over Burdensome Fees, Use Of Soldiers On Protesting Students
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Fraudster Bags Four Months Jail Term in Ibadan
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education NOUN Holds Virtual Convocation For 32,725 Students Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Former Nigerian Governor’s Son Sues Mother, Siblings Over Late Father’s Property
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Has Failed Nigerians, Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Tinubu, Makinde, Ooni of Ife Are Fulani Slaves — Sunday Ighoho
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education US Announces Job Openings For Hausa, Yoruba Teachers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Police Speaks On Footage of 'Fulani' Man Who Attempted Plucking Lady's Eyes After Raping Her
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Dangote: A Billionaire's Sexcapades! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Protesting Edo Women Block Major Roads, Ask Fulani Herdsmen To Leave State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Igboho Burnt House Of Seriki Fulani In Eggua Immediately He Got Into Ogun Community — Source
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Administration Deports Hundreds Of Immigrants Despite Campaign Pledge
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bakare Recalls Phone Conversation With Sunday Igboho Over Herdsmen Crisis
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Islam Barber Arrested In Kano For Giving Customers Haircuts That 'Offend' Islam
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Denies Secret Murder Of Six Soldiers, Silent on Their Whereabouts
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad