Former Nigerian Governor’s Son Sues Mother, Siblings Over Late Father’s Property

One of the children of the late Abdulkadir Kure, former governor of Niger State, Umar, has taken his mother, Senator Zenab Kure and siblings to the Sharia Court of Appeal, Niger State challenging the distribution of his father’s estate by an Upper Sharia Court/Administrator.

In a motion on notice filed as No SCA/NS/CV/O4/2020 against the decision of the court/administrator in Suit No USC/MK/CV/139, the widow and four other children of the deceased and his estate were listed as respondents.

Umar is seeking an order of the Sharia Court of Appeal for extension of time to seek leave to appeal, another order for leave of the court to appeal and an order for extension of time within which to file the notice of appeal.

In a 16-paragraph affidavit in support of the motion, one Blessing Abraham, deposed that, “the appellant is dissatisfied with the decision of the trial court/administrator in the distribution of the estate in question.”

She claimed that the appellant/applicant and his counsel were not present on the date the purported distribution was made and that he was not aware of the sharing of the estate on December 11, 2019 until he was served the decision on the 27 January 2020 thereby elapsing the 30 days within which he can appeal.

In the notice of appeal in which the estate of late governor, his wife, four children which include Ibrahim Abdulkadir Kure, Khalifa Abdulkadir Kure, Nureini Abdulkadir Kure and Khadijat Abdukadir Kure were listed as respondents, the appellant argued that there was, “error of law, the ownership of Abu–Turab Areing Ltd is a subsisting distinct legal personality and its assets were shared as part of the estate of the deceased.”

Umar is also challenging the distribution of his father’s estate without payment of all unsecured debt of the deceased and that he was not given fair hearing in the distribution of the estate.