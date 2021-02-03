Former Nigerian Governor’s Son Sues Mother, Siblings Over Late Father’s Property

Umar is also challenging the distribution of his father’s estate without payment of all unsecured debt of the deceased and that he was not given fair hearing in the distribution of the estate.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 03, 2021

One of the children of the late Abdulkadir Kure, former governor of Niger State, Umar, has taken his mother, Senator Zenab Kure and siblings to the Sharia Court of Appeal, Niger State challenging the distribution of his father’s estate by an Upper Sharia Court/Administrator.

In a motion on notice filed as No SCA/NS/CV/O4/2020 against the decision of the court/administrator in Suit No USC/MK/CV/139, the widow and four other children of the deceased and his estate were listed as respondents.

Umar is seeking an order of the Sharia Court of Appeal for extension of time to seek leave to appeal, another order for leave of the court to appeal and an order for extension of time within which to file the notice of appeal.

In a 16-paragraph affidavit in support of the motion, one Blessing Abraham, deposed that, “the appellant is dissatisfied with the decision of the trial court/administrator in the distribution of the estate in question.”

She claimed that the appellant/applicant and his counsel were not present on the date the purported distribution was made and that he was not aware of the sharing of the estate on December 11, 2019 until he was served the decision on the 27 January 2020 thereby elapsing the 30 days within which he can appeal.

In the notice of appeal in which the estate of late governor, his wife, four children which include Ibrahim Abdulkadir Kure, Khalifa Abdulkadir Kure, Nureini Abdulkadir Kure and Khadijat Abdukadir Kure were listed as respondents, the appellant argued that there was, “error of law, the ownership of Abu–Turab Areing Ltd is a subsisting distinct legal personality and its assets were shared as part of the estate of the deceased.”

Umar is also challenging the distribution of his father’s estate without payment of all unsecured debt of the deceased and that he was not given fair hearing in the distribution of the estate.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Woman Assaulted By Police Officers During Lockdown Awarded N5m In Damages
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive Nnamdi Kanu Of Radio Biafra Had No Weapons In His Possession At Time Of Arrest
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Legal Petroleum Equalization Fund Staff Drags Petroleum Ministry, NNPC To Court, Seeks N50m Damages For Victimization
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Court Orders Police To Pay Charly Boy N50m For Attacking Him During #ResumeOrResign Protests
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Legal Court Orders Abaribe, Others To Produce Kanu Or Pay N100m
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Legal BREAKING: SaharaReporters Floors Saraki At Appeal Court... N4bn Judgement Overturned
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari’s Government Has Failed Nigerians, Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Tinubu, Makinde, Ooni of Ife Are Fulani Slaves — Sunday Ighoho
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education US Announces Job Openings For Hausa, Yoruba Teachers
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Police Speaks On Footage of 'Fulani' Man Who Attempted Plucking Lady's Eyes After Raping Her
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Dangote: A Billionaire's Sexcapades! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Protesting Edo Women Block Major Roads, Ask Fulani Herdsmen To Leave State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Igboho Burnt House Of Seriki Fulani In Eggua Immediately He Got Into Ogun Community — Source
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Administration Deports Hundreds Of Immigrants Despite Campaign Pledge
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bakare Recalls Phone Conversation With Sunday Igboho Over Herdsmen Crisis
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam Barber Arrested In Kano For Giving Customers Haircuts That 'Offend' Islam
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Denies Secret Murder Of Six Soldiers, Silent on Their Whereabouts
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Agriculture Fulani Herdsmen Destroyed Our Farms, Kwara Community Cries Out in Video
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad