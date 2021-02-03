Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi Meets Over 500 Bandits In Zamfara, Begs Them To Repent

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 03, 2021

Popular Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Dr. Ahmad Gumi, has met with some notorious bandits in Zamfara State.

The meeting was in continuation of the peace moves by Gumi.

The Islamic cleric began his peace moves with visits to the hideouts of bandits terrorising Zaria-Giwa roads as well as Birnin Gwari area in Kaduna State earlier in the year.

Speaking during the meeting, top armed commanders of the group, Kachalla Turji of Shinkafi and Kachalla Muhammadu Bello, lamented that security personnel had killed many of their family members, with many of them losing virtually all their possessions through cattle rustling, extortion by security agents and military bombardments.

As a result, they lamented that thousands of their youths do not have anything to do and there is no means of livelihood hence their decision to go into arms struggle.

They accused the government of not being sincere in ending instances of banditry and kidnappings.

The cleric pleaded for their understanding and urged them to cease all hostilities and allow him to reach out to President Muhammadu Buhari to see how their legitimate grievances could be addressed immediately.

Gumi told them that they should not expect magic from him as his success would depend on the cooperation or otherwise that he would get from the Nigerian government which has the authority over decision making.

He presented them with Islamic books, including copies of the Qur’an and wrappers. He said everything he was doing was being funded by a foundation and with the help of other well-meaning individuals and not the government.

Saharareporters, New York

