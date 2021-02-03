Islamic Group Urges Nigerian Government To Fund Herders To Build Ranches

In a statement titled, ‘MURIC to FG: Give bailout funds to herders to buy land for ranching’, the Director of the organisation, Prof Ishaq Akintola, said if bailouts could be given to banks, airlines, vehicle producing companies, and petroleum importers, such financial assistance should also be extended to herders.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 03, 2021

The Muslim Rights Concern Rights Concern has asked the Nigerian Government to give bailouts to herders to buy land in states for ranching in order to curb herders-farmers’ conflicts and insecurity.

In a statement titled, ‘MURIC to FG: Give bailout funds to herders to buy land for ranching’, the Director of the organisation, Prof Ishaq Akintola, said if bailouts could be given to banks, airlines, vehicle producing companies, and petroleum importers, such financial assistance should also be extended to herders.

File Photo: Herdsmen.

He said, “Meanwhile, herders and cow owners may not be willing or they may lack the capacity to buy land for cattle grazing. As for the will, northern traditional leaders have a role to play in persuading herders and cow owners to change their mindset and become willing to operate ranches. Concerning financial capacity, this is where the Federal Government should come in,” Akintola said.

“Federal Government must be prepared to stoop in order to conquer. A huge bailout must be granted to herders and cow owners to enable them buy land and set up ranches.

“Such a bailout is not new and the herders/farmers’ conundrum necessitates it. After all, banks, airlines, private vehicle producing companies, petroleum importers and even farmers have received subsidies, bailouts and waivers in the past. It is now the turn of herders and cow owners and the time to do it is now.”

He said the herders-farmers’ conflicts do not have ethnic and religious connotations, and that cattle also destroy crops in the northern part of the country.

“For example, herders who destroy farms in Zamfara are northerners. It is also generally assumed that they are Muslims. Zamfara hunters and vigilantes who protect the farms and chase the herders are also northerners and Muslims as well. Bandits in Sokoto are also northerners while the local guards organised to keep the bandits at bay are also northerners,” he said.

“Therefore, there is no ethnic or religious factor in this ongoing herders and farmers’ crisis. It is neither Fulanisation nor Islamisation. It is an economic cum security problem; pure and simple.

“This has enabled MURIC to come to the conclusion that no religious or ethnic sentiment should be built around the herdsmen/farmers’ clash whether in Oyo, Ekiti or Ondo State.

“The reason Lagos has been spared to a large extent is the fact that it is not an agricultural state. The Lagos situation may also have been responsible for our earlier assumption that ethnicity and religious sentiments were at play in the herders/farmers’ quagmire.”

Calls for ban on open grazing amid incessant farmers-herders’ crisis in the country have continued to garner reactions in recent times.

On Monday, in an interview with SaharaReporters, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria said the era of open grazing of cattle in the country was coming to an end.

The Secretary General of the association, Baba Usman, described it as inevitable considering the increase in population of humans and animals.

Several governors in the southern part of the country have also banned open and night grazing in their states to address banditry and farmers-herders’ crisis.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari’s Government Has Failed Nigerians, Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Vice President Osinbajo Should Resign If He Is Not Allowed To Perform His Official Duties – Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Facebook Blocks Nnamdi Kanu's Account, IPOB Labels Company As Accomplice To Fulani Herdsmen Atrocities
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nobody Will Lose Sleep If Herders Return To North — Afenifere
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: APC Denies Wooing Jonathan To Succeed Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Taraba Governor To Nigerian Government: We Can’t Wait For Death To Come, Allow Nigerians Buy AK-47 Rifles To Defend Themselves
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Nigerian Government Has Failed Us, We’re Not Afraid Of Death – Zamfara Bandits Commander, Turji
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Former Nigerian Governor’s Son Sues Mother, Siblings Over Late Father’s Property
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Islam Barber Arrested In Kano For Giving Customers Haircuts That 'Offend' Islam
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Protesting Edo Women Block Major Roads, Ask Fulani Herdsmen To Leave State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Police Speaks On Footage of 'Fulani' Man Who Attempted Plucking Lady's Eyes After Raping Her
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Has Failed Nigerians, Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Lawyer Asks Court To Restrain Adamu From Parading Himself As IGP, Force Buhari To Appoint New Police Boss
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Vice President Osinbajo Should Resign If He Is Not Allowed To Perform His Official Duties – Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi Meets Over 500 Bandits In Zamfara, Begs Them To Repent
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Igboho Burnt House Of Seriki Fulani In Eggua Immediately He Got Into Ogun Community — Source
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education US Announces Job Openings For Hausa, Yoruba Teachers
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Facebook Blocks Nnamdi Kanu's Account, IPOB Labels Company As Accomplice To Fulani Herdsmen Atrocities
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad