Italian Court Accepts Evidence Indicting Former AGF, Adoke In $1.1billion Malabu Deal

The Milan court denied Adoke's claim that the email was not his.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 03, 2021

An Italian court in Milan, Italy has accepted as evidence, electronic mails involving former Nigerian Attorney General of the Federation, Adoke Bello, and JPMorganChase bank officials in the Malabu oil deal. 

The court prosecutors acquired the evidence from the United Kingdom authorities where it emerged that the former AGF under former President Goodluck Jonathan sent instructions of transfer of OPL245 $1.1billion paid by Eni and Shell from the email address of Mr. Aliyu Abubakar, known as “Mr. Corruption”. 
Mohammed Bello Adoke

The Milan court denied Adoke's claim that the email was not his. 

The international corruption case against Eni, Shell and some officials of the companies resumed in the Milan court on Wednesday. 

Public prosecutors responded to conclusions by the defence lawyers from previous hearings. 

The trial is about to come to an end and a court judgment is expected on March 17, 2021. 

Despite opposition by the oil companies at the last sitting of the court, the Milan court has accepted as evidence relevant in the trial, emails involving former Nigerian Attorney General, Adoke Bello, and JPMorganChase bank officials. 

Milan public prosecutor, Fabio De Pasquale, said, “Internal email of senior compliance officer at JPMorgan denies Eni’s claim that the bank got a green light for the transfer of OPL245 money by SOCA, the UK financial intelligence authority preventing money laundering." 

Adoke had last week issued a statement, accusing the Italian prosecutor of fabricating evidence against him. 

He said, “I have read with dismay reports of the attempt by the Italian prosecutor to tender fabricated evidence concerning me in the on-going OPL 245 proceedings before a Milan court to which I am not a party.  

"I wish to categorically declare that the so-called email is a figment of imagination of the Italian prosecutors." 

According to the evidence presented by the prosecutor, the former AGF shared with JPMorgan an unofficial copy of the resolution’s agreements of OPL245, then signed by the Nigerian government of Nigeria with Eni, Shell and Malabu of Dan Etete. 

Lawyer Lucio Lucia, representing the Republic of Nigeria as civil party, also responded to objections of defences, saying, “Contrary to the claim that Eni’s then Chief Executive Officer, Scaroni, interrupted negotiations for OPL245, emails show that current CEO Descalzi was instead pushing to go ahead." 

The court was adjourned till February 24 when Eni and Shell managers and companies’ defence lawyers would have their final response to prosecutors and the federal republic.

Officials said that might be the last hearing before the verdict expected on March 17.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Former Nigerian Governor’s Son Sues Mother, Siblings Over Late Father’s Property
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Asks Court To Restrain Adamu From Parading Himself As IGP, Force Buhari To Appoint New Police Boss
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Company MD For Defrauding Client Of N2.6million
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption FCTA Officials Collect N10million Bribe To Spare Unapproved Building
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Woman Assaulted By Police Officers During Lockdown Awarded N5m In Damages
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Executive Members Of Delta College Of Education Over Alleged N32million Embezzlement
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Nigerian Government Has Failed Us, We’re Not Afraid Of Death – Zamfara Bandits Commander, Turji
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Former Nigerian Governor’s Son Sues Mother, Siblings Over Late Father’s Property
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Islam Barber Arrested In Kano For Giving Customers Haircuts That 'Offend' Islam
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Protesting Edo Women Block Major Roads, Ask Fulani Herdsmen To Leave State
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Police Speaks On Footage of 'Fulani' Man Who Attempted Plucking Lady's Eyes After Raping Her
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Has Failed Nigerians, Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Lawyer Asks Court To Restrain Adamu From Parading Himself As IGP, Force Buhari To Appoint New Police Boss
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Vice President Osinbajo Should Resign If He Is Not Allowed To Perform His Official Duties – Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi Meets Over 500 Bandits In Zamfara, Begs Them To Repent
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Igboho Burnt House Of Seriki Fulani In Eggua Immediately He Got Into Ogun Community — Source
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education US Announces Job Openings For Hausa, Yoruba Teachers
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Facebook Blocks Nnamdi Kanu's Account, IPOB Labels Company As Accomplice To Fulani Herdsmen Atrocities
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad