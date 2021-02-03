Katsina Police Kill Three Bandits In Shoot-out

According to Buba, the incident occurred around 11.21pm and two new AK-47 rifles with 15 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered from the bandits.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 03, 2021

The police in Katsina State on Tuesday reportedly killed three bandits during a shoot-out in the Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.

The shootout followed the invasion of Unguwar Bera and Tashar Manoro villages by over 50 bandits on Tuesday night. 
Punchng

The police team was said to have waited in ambush for the bandits between Mara and Tashar Gajere vilages, where they engaged the bandits in the shoot-out, killing three of them.

The remains of the bandits taken to the Katsina police headquarters on Wednesday, when the state police commissioner, Sanusi Buba, confirmed the incident to journalists.

According to Buba, the incident occurred around 11.21pm and two new AK-47 rifles with 15 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered from the bandits.

Buba said, “Search parties are still combing the environs with a view to arresting injured bandits and/or recovering dead bodies and their operational weapons.

“I thank the Inspector General of Police for his support. He is passionate about peace in Katsina. I also thank Governor Aminu Masari as well as officers and men in the command. I assure you all, we in the command are very committed to rid the state of crimes.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Lawyer Asks Court To Restrain Adamu From Parading Himself As IGP, Force Buhari To Appoint New Police Boss
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Hoodlums Took Advantage Of Igboho's Visit To Burn Seriki Fulani's House In Ogun—Police
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Woman Assaulted By Police Officers During Lockdown Awarded N5m In Damages
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Treat Gunshot Patients, Accident Victims Without Police Report — Lagos CP Tells Doctors
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police IGP Adamu Refuses To Hand Over Days After Statutory Retirement Date, Dons Uniform To Office Wednesday
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Day After Retirement, Adamu Goes To Office In Uniform As Buhari Delays New IGP Appointment Over Ethnic Consideration
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Former Nigerian Governor’s Son Sues Mother, Siblings Over Late Father’s Property
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam Barber Arrested In Kano For Giving Customers Haircuts That 'Offend' Islam
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Police Speaks On Footage of 'Fulani' Man Who Attempted Plucking Lady's Eyes After Raping Her
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Protesting Edo Women Block Major Roads, Ask Fulani Herdsmen To Leave State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Has Failed Nigerians, Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Tinubu, Makinde, Ooni of Ife Are Fulani Slaves — Sunday Ighoho
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education US Announces Job Openings For Hausa, Yoruba Teachers
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Igboho Burnt House Of Seriki Fulani In Eggua Immediately He Got Into Ogun Community — Source
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Government Has Failed Us, We’re Not Afraid Of Death – Zamfara Bandits Commander, Turji
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Facebook Blocks Nnamdi Kanu's Account, IPOB Labels Company As Accomplice To Fulani Herdsmen Atrocities
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Taraba Governor To Nigerian Government: We Can’t Wait For Death To Come, Allow Nigerians Buy AK-47 Rifles To Defend Themselves
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics DSS Raises Alarm Over Plot To Cause Ethno-Religious Violence In Some States
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad