Katsina Police Kill Three Bandits In Shoot-out

The police in Katsina State on Tuesday reportedly killed three bandits during a shoot-out in the Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.

The shootout followed the invasion of Unguwar Bera and Tashar Manoro villages by over 50 bandits on Tuesday night.



The police team was said to have waited in ambush for the bandits between Mara and Tashar Gajere vilages, where they engaged the bandits in the shoot-out, killing three of them.

The remains of the bandits taken to the Katsina police headquarters on Wednesday, when the state police commissioner, Sanusi Buba, confirmed the incident to journalists.

According to Buba, the incident occurred around 11.21pm and two new AK-47 rifles with 15 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered from the bandits.

Buba said, “Search parties are still combing the environs with a view to arresting injured bandits and/or recovering dead bodies and their operational weapons.

“I thank the Inspector General of Police for his support. He is passionate about peace in Katsina. I also thank Governor Aminu Masari as well as officers and men in the command. I assure you all, we in the command are very committed to rid the state of crimes.”