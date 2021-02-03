Protesting Edo Women Block Major Roads, Ask Fulani Herdsmen To Leave State

Worried by the insecurity in Edo State, some aggrieved women in Uromi have protested the rising cases of attacks, rituals and kidnapping by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The women, who blocked some major roads in the community, alleged that they were constantly being harassed and intimidated by the herdsmen.

They lamented that they had lost fortunes as a result of the destructive activities of cows belonging to the herdsmen.

The protesters noted that they were no longer safe, saying Fulani herdsmen had taken over all the surrounding forests and bushes in the area.

They said the solution to the problem is for Fulani herdsmen to leave the area.

They added that their crops were always ravaged by cows while some of their kinsmen had been attacked by herdsmen over time, adding that they now lived in constant fear of herdsmen attack.

SaharaReporters gathered that the development has prevented many commuters from making use of the highways.

In recent time, herdsmen have been accused of kidnapping and raping in the Southern part of Nigeria.

Recently, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, gave Fulani herdsmen seven days to leave the the state's forest reserves, saying some criminals masquerading as herdsmen were using the forests to commit crimes.

After the expiration of Akeredolu's ultimatum, South-West governors had a meeting with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria where it was agreed that open grazing would be banned in the entire region.

Around the same time, a Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, also gave Fulani herdsmen seven days to leave Ibarapa area of Oyo State, blaming them for the killings and kidnappings going on there.