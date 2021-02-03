Taraba Governor To Nigerian Government: We Can’t Wait For Death To Come, Allow Nigerians Buy AK-47 Rifles To Defend Themselves

Ishaku spoke on Tuesday when 15 local government chairmen of the state paid him a condolence visit after the burial of one of them who was kidnapped and subsequently killed by gunmen.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 03, 2021

The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has asked the Nigerian government to allow Nigerians carry licenced guns to defend themselves.

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku BD
He lamented the worsening state of insecurity, adding that the situation had gone to its lowest ebb and should be corrected, Channels reported. 

He said, “The security in this country has gone to the lowest ebb and we have to all wake up. We as leaders have given our advice several times as per change to the security architecture, you cannot keep doing one thing over and over and expect a different result.

“If we cannot be able to provide security for our citizens, then allow all the citizens to buy AK-47, because if everybody is licenced to have AK-47, I swear nobody will come to your house and if he does, then it depends on who is faster.

“In a situation where we are all gagged with one security system that has been unable to work, and we are told to sit down and be counting the day our turn will come, I do not agree with it.”

The governor sympathised with the families of those who lost their lives to insecurity, noting that the late Chairman of Ardo-Kola Local Government Area, Salihu Dovo, held a security meeting with stakeholders of the council before he was killed.

Ishiaku expressed belief that Dovo was killed because he recognised one of them whom he called by name when he was being whisked away by abductors.

The governor also disclosed that so far, four people had been arrested in connection with his abduction and murder, while urging security agencies to arrest everyone involved in the crime.

He added: “At least 20 men went to his house, that’s the information I have, and they were all armed with AK-47 rifles, let them fish them out at least for once, we should set an example and make corrections.

“Try and sensitise your traditional rulers to the fact that any new settler in their communities should be reported for screening of conduct and if sustained, we will minimise the casualties within the society.

“Neither you the chairmen nor the chiefs has the right to give land and anyone who seeks the same should report to the higher authority for scrutiny."

His statement comes amid the worsening insecurity situation in different parts of the country.

Saharareporters, New York

