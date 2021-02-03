Tinubu, Makinde, Ooni of Ife Are Fulani Slaves — Sunday Ighoho

An activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has described the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, as Fulani slaves.

Igboho disclosed this during a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday.

He said the Ooni and others are interested in their own gains even though they claim to represent Yoruba interest.

He said, “When Ooni visited Buhari, the president received him by standing up but he said something I don’t like. That is why the Alaafin called me. He wants to tackle what Ooni said.

“Ooni should be able to tell Buhari about what Yoruba want. But he has collected dollars from Buhari. He called me but I don’t want to see him. Only Alaafin is supporting us and he has written a letter to the president. Ooni disappointed me. Politicians are with him.

“The Oluwo (of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi) will wear turban and start calling himself an Emir, our people should call him and tell him to stop what he is doing. Our leaders are lazy and slaves to Fulanis. They visit Abuja to collect money, we will attack them and destroy their property. Ooni should be dealt with. I am annoyed. Why should we be afraid of the crown they (Yoruba monarchs) wear?

“Tinubu and other Yoruba politicians are Fulani slaves. We need not be afraid. I have not collected any money from anyone. I am a full Yoruba man and I will not allow Fulani people to enslave me, we do not look or behave alike in any way. The herders should go. Makinde is also a slave to the herders because of second term ambition.”

Igboho has been in the news recently following an ultimatum he gave to herdsmen in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State to leave within seven days, blaming the leadership of the Fulani for being behind the rising insecurity in the state.

Days after, violence erupted in the area during which the houses and property of the Seriki Fulani, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, were burnt.

Abdulkadir had told SaharaReporters that he, his wives and children were sent out of the settlement, adding that 11 vehicles and houses were burnt in the process.

The Seriki had thereafter fled the community with his family, as aggrieved youths burnt the settlement.

The Yoruba activist was also in Ogun State on Monday evening where he was received by thousands of youths.