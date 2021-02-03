US Announces Job Openings For Hausa, Yoruba Teachers

The program also allows participants to refine their teaching skills, increase their English language proficiency and extend their knowledge of the cultures and customs of the United States.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 03, 2021

The Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria has called for application from qualified Nigerians wishing to teach Hausa or Yoruba languages and cultures to American students in US universities and colleges.

The FLTA program is designed to offer young foreign teachers an opportunity to teach Yoruba language and culture to American students in universities and colleges. 

Teacher ICIR

The program also allows participants to refine their teaching skills, increase their English language proficiency and extend their knowledge of the cultures and customs of the United States by engaging in non-degree studies while strengthening the instruction of foreign languages at US colleges and universities. 

In a statement on its website, the US stated, "Becoming a participant carries with it a great responsibility. Along with their studies, participants teach language courses, supervise language labs and lead language table discussions. 

"They may also act as resource persons in conversation groups, cultural representatives, attendants in language laboratories, coordinators of extra-curricular activities, guest speakers in civilisation courses, head of language clubs, houses, tables and much more.

"Grant Benefit: The grant covers the grantee's round trip airfare to the US, a settling-in allowance, monthly stipend, housing allowance, health insurance, and a tuition scholarship for their coursework. 

"Provisions will be made for participants to attend a Fulbright FLTA Summer Orientation in the United States before beginning their program. During the FLTA program, fellows are also invited to participate in a special Fulbright enrichment seminar and conference for professional development and networking opportunities.

"Note: The grant does not cover travel of family members; hence grantees will not be allowed to travel with spouse and children or relatives to the United States even at their own expense. Field of Study: Competition is open to applicants who major in English Language, Education, Hausa, Yoruba, Linguistics and Languages."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

United States of America Biden Administration Deports Hundreds Of Immigrants Despite Campaign Pledge
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Executive Members Of Delta College Of Education Over Alleged N32million Embezzlement
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education NOUN Holds Virtual Convocation For 32,725 Students Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education Delta Assembly Quizzes College Of Education Provost Over Building Of Two Toilets With N36m
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Education Some Elements Among Students Fuelling Protest —UNIABUJA Reacts, Silent On Fees’ Increment, Deployment Of Soldiers
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education South-East Candidates Adopt Northern States As States Of Origin To Beat Discriminatory Cut-off For Admission Into Unity Schools, Government Shuns Court Ruling Against Imbalance
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Former Nigerian Governor’s Son Sues Mother, Siblings Over Late Father’s Property
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Government Has Failed Nigerians, Says Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Tinubu, Makinde, Ooni of Ife Are Fulani Slaves — Sunday Ighoho
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Administration Deports Hundreds Of Immigrants Despite Campaign Pledge
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ogun Government Invited Igboho, State Commissioner Lacked Right Information — Aide
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bakare Recalls Phone Conversation With Sunday Igboho Over Herdsmen Crisis
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Denies Secret Murder Of Six Soldiers, Silent on Their Whereabouts
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Dangote: A Billionaire's Sexcapades! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Hoodlums Took Advantage Of Igboho's Visit To Burn Seriki Fulani's House In Ogun—Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Igbo Group To Launch Justice Campaigns Against Buratai For Alleged Killing Of Igbo Soldiers On Eve Of His Retirement
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Agriculture Fulani Herdsmen Destroyed Our Farms, Kwara Community Cries Out in Video
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Oyo Community Alleges Oppression By Notorious Fulani Warlord, Wakili
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad