2023 Presidency: MASSOB Warns Jonathan, Tinubu From Contesting Election

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has condemned an alleged subtle political move by some northern All Progressives Congress governors to lure and influence former Goodluck Jonathan to vie for 2023 presidential election.

MASSOB said the move was "a dangerous systematic way of creating and re-establishing another political discord among the people of the old eastern region".

MASSOB also urged Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to bury their presidential ambitions in 2023 and work towards ensuring that a South-easterner gets the Presidency.

A statement signed by MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, called on all the political parties to ensure that their presidential ticket is given to credible South Easterners to ensure equity, justice and fairness in the Nigeria project.

The statement partly read, "Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his Ijaw kin should be wise enough to discern this subtle and hypocritical move of Arewa governors. The Sultan of Sokoto, the Aso villa cabals, the frontline emirs, the Arewa opinion leaders and Islamic gurus, both Nigerians and foreigners, are perfectly aware and systematically pushing for a Goodluck Jonathan one tenure administration.

"Their ultimate political aim is to sideline and frustrate the golden chances of Igbo man or Southeast zone to emerge as president of Nigeria.

"MASSOB also warns Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state to bury their presidential ambitions in 2023 because it is solely and sacrosanct for the Southeast zone to produce the next president of Nigeria.

"It is not about sentiment or selfishness to support the Southeast zone; it is the turn of the Southeast zone to produce the next president of Nigeria according to the zoning arrangement.

"Nigeria is already sitting on an explosive time bomb that will eventually explode in 2023 if justice and national integration are not done to the people of Southeast in producing the next president of Nigeria. The Hausa Fulani are seriously plotting to scuttle and frustrate the Southeast zone's chances to produce the next president of Nigeria."