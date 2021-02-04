BREAKING: Buhari Violates New Police Act, Extends IGP Adamu’s Tenure For 3 months

He said that the decision of the President to extend the IGP’s tenure for another three months was to give time for proper selection of the new helmsman.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 04, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the tenure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu for three months.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said that the decision of the President to extend the IGP’s tenure for another three months was to give time for proper selection of the new helmsman.

This, however, would be contrary to the provisions of the Police Act 2020, which in Section 7 (6) fixes a single term of four years without an option of extension of tenure for the holder of the office of the Inspector-General of Police.

“A person appointed to the office of the Inspector-General of Police shall hold office for four years,” it read.

Section 18 (8) of the Act signed by the President on September 15, 2020 also read, “Every police officer shall, on recruitment or appointment, serve in the police force for 35 years or until he attains the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier.”

More details later. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Lawyer Asks Court To Restrain Adamu From Parading Himself As IGP, Force Buhari To Appoint New Police Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Invade Pastor Adeboye’s Town, Kidnap Three Chinese, Kill Policeman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Traffic Agency, Hisbah Arrest Police Officer For Buying Beer
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Elegushi Family Drags Police IG, Five Others To Court For Plotting To Seize Royal Land
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Capture, Destroy Police Operational Vehicles In Borno
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Group Sues Nigerian Government, Police For Sacking Policewoman For Getting Pregnant Outside Wedlock
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Nigerian Government Has Failed Us, We’re Not Afraid Of Death – Zamfara Bandits Commander, Turji
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Igboho's Comments Irresponsible — Ooni Hits Back On 'Fulani-Slave' Comment
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari’s Photographer Dies As First Lady Spends Five Months Abroad
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Supporters Launch N51.8million Fundraiser For Igboho, Raise N4.8million In 18 Hours
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Maina’s Son, Faisal Jumps Bail, Fled to US, EFCC Tells Court
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Asks Court To Restrain Adamu From Parading Himself As IGP, Force Buhari To Appoint New Police Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency EXCLUSIVE: Katsina Government Paid Us N30m Ransom For Release Of Kankara Schoolboys — Bandits Leader, Awulu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Invade Pastor Adeboye’s Town, Kidnap Three Chinese, Kill Policeman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Armed Robbers Ambush Ekiti Government Officials, Snatch N20m
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Islam Barber Arrested In Kano For Giving Customers Haircuts That 'Offend' Islam
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Sunday Igboho Apologises For Calling Ooni Of Ife Slave To Fulani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: We Evade Military Arrest As Our Informants Are Officials Of Zamfara, Sokoto Governments —Bandits
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad