BREAKING: Maina’s Son, Faisal Jumps Bail, Fled to US, EFCC Tells Court

The EFCC’s counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, on Thursday told Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2021

Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), has fled to the United States of America (USA), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said.

Faisal

Abubakar said from the information at the disposal of the anti-graft agency, Faisal fled to the USA through the Republic of Niger.

Earlier at the sitting, Justice Abang, in a committal proceeding ruling, ordered Faisal’s surety, who is a member of the House of Representatives, Sani Dan-Galadima. representing Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara, to forfeit a property used as a bail bond.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Faisal was granted a N60 million bail with a surety in the like sum who must be a serving member of the House of Representatives. 

