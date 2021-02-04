Like Buhari, IGP Adamu Violates COVID-19 Law Prescribing 6-month Jail Term For Defaulters

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday violated the coronavirus (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021 Act recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is coming a few days after the President failed to adhere to the law.

Buhari was spotted amidst scores of people while holding his facemask rather than have it on during the validation of his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Sarkin Yara Ward in Daura, Katsina State.

The President had last week signed the regulation in exercise of his powers under Section 4 of the Quarantine Act.

Part of the document states that “a physical distance of at least two metres must be maintained at all times between persons” and nobody should be in a public premise except “he is wearing a face mask covering the nose and mouth”. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH President Buhari Violates COVID-19 Law Prescribing 6-month Jail Term For Defaulters

However, the IGP failed to adhere to the order, which prescribes six months in prison upon conviction, on Thursday while decorating some newly promoted police officers at the Force headquarters.

Pictures seen by SaharaReporters show Adamu at different times in the midst of people not observing social distancing as stipulated by law. He was also seen without a face mask.

This is coming barely four days the IGP ordered full enforcement of law.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M. A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the Assistant Inspectors OF Police in the seventeen zonal commands and their constituent Commissioners of Police in the thirty-six states of the Federation and the FCT, Abuja, to carry out full enforcement of the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed into law by his excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR on 26th January 2021,” Force Public Relations Officer, Frank MBA, had said in a statement on Monday.

“They are to ensure full compliance with the Regulations in their respective areas of responsibilities (AoR).”

The statement notes that some of the public places that the enforcement will be carried out include places of worship, workplaces and schools, banks, public transport vehicles, hostels, boarding houses,

detention centres, and so on, in addition to general restrictions on gatherings as well as the use of face masks.

Adamu however, cautioned officers enforcing the regulations to show tact, compassion and empathy with the citizens.

He urged them to be firm and professional while remaining polite, civil, and respectful of the fundamental rights of the citizens.