EXCLUSIVE: We Evade Military Arrest As Our Informants Are Officials Of Zamfara, Sokoto Governments —Bandits

A source at the Tuesday meeting told SaharaReporters that the gunmen claimed officials of both state governments provide information on movements of troops and other operational activities discussed during security meetings to them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2021

Bandits operating along Shinkafi/Sokoto Road, Zamfara State have claimed that officials of Zamfara and Sokoto State governments provide them with information with which they strike and evade arrest by military.

The bandits disclosed this during a peace meeting with popular Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, on Tuesday at Makkai forest.

The meeting was in continuation of the peace moves by Gumi.

It was not the first time the Islamic cleric would be meeting with suspected bandits to broker a peace deal.

About three weeks ago, over 500 bandits reportedly agreed to lay down their weapons in Kaduna after he struck a peace deal with them.

A source at the Tuesday meeting told SaharaReporters that the gunmen claimed officials of both state governments provide information on movements of troops and other operational activities discussed during security meetings to them.

The gunmen also accused the Nigerian government of not being sincere in ending instances of banditry and kidnappings.

See Also Insecurity Nigerian Government Has Failed Us, We’re Not Afraid Of Death – Zamfara Bandits Commander, Turji 0 Comments 23 Hours Ago

“They said they have informants in Zamfara and Sokoto State governments giving them information and that the military can’t arrest them,” the source said.

States in the North-West region have in the last 10 years faced devastating attacks from armed bandits.

Almost 70,000 people have fled the region since April 2019.

According to the International Crisis Group, 11,000 people have died since 2011. Many deaths, particularly in Fulani communities however go unreported.

 

See Also Insecurity Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi Meets Over 500 Bandits In Zamfara, Begs Them To Repent 0 Comments 23 Hours Ago

Several army operations have been launched by the Nigerian government, but most have been largely ineffective. 

Some state governments in the region have resorted to signing controversial and secret peace agreements with the gunmen to stop the killings. But despite the accords, communities in such states are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Nigerian Government Has Failed Us, We’re Not Afraid Of Death – Zamfara Bandits Commander, Turji
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Invade Pastor Adeboye’s Town, Kidnap Three Chinese, Kill Policeman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Protesting Edo Women Block Major Roads, Ask Fulani Herdsmen To Leave State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Kill US-Based Edo Prince Who Travelled Home For Christmas
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency EXCLUSIVE: Katsina Government Paid Us N30m Ransom For Release Of Kankara Schoolboys — Bandits Leader, Awulu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Capture, Destroy Police Operational Vehicles In Borno
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Nigerian Government Has Failed Us, We’re Not Afraid Of Death – Zamfara Bandits Commander, Turji
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari’s Photographer Dies As First Lady Spends Five Months Abroad
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Islam Barber Arrested In Kano For Giving Customers Haircuts That 'Offend' Islam
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Igboho's Comments Irresponsible — Ooni Hits Back On 'Fulani-Slave' Comment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Supporters Launch N51.8million Fundraiser For Igboho, Raise N4.8million In 18 Hours
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Asks Court To Restrain Adamu From Parading Himself As IGP, Force Buhari To Appoint New Police Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Sunday Igboho Apologises For Calling Ooni Of Ife Slave To Fulani
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Invade Pastor Adeboye’s Town, Kidnap Three Chinese, Kill Policeman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Maina’s Son, Faisal Jumps Bail, Fled to US, EFCC Tells Court
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nobody Will Lose Sleep If Herders Return To North — Afenifere
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Barber Detained For Giving Customers Haircuts That 'Offend' Islam Narrates Initial Arrest, Shares Photos Of The Hairstyles
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Protesting Edo Women Block Major Roads, Ask Fulani Herdsmen To Leave State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad